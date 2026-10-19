Love and Deepspace backlash continues amid Blade Runner 2049 crossover

The collaboration uses famous quotes from Blade Runner 2049 in its announcement.

Backlash continues since planned character Valko was scrapped this summer.

Love and Deepspace recorded a 68% monthly decline in player spending in July 2026, according to AppMagic estimates.

Fans have also criticised the developer's latest social campaign while Valko concerns remain unresolved.

Love and Deepspace has launched a crossover with Blade Runner 2049.

Infold Games' announcement teased a meeting between the two worlds, using the Blade Runner quote “All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain” in a post alongside a message about love leaving a lasting mark.

The announcement was made yesterday, shortly before the new content rolled out today. Marketing has also leaned into a popular line of dialogue from the 2017 sci-fi film that has since become a meme, with one love interest in the trailer saying: "You look lonely. I can fix that."

Fan backlash continues

The crossover comes as Love and Deepspace faces continued backlash over Valko, a character planned for Version 6.0 who was scrapped at the last minute.

Players in China were against the character's inclusion as a new love interest, but his removal has led to continued complaints from Western players who have been largely more open to the new inclusion.

On platforms like Reddit and X (formerly Twitter), many fans are overlooking the Blade Runner 2049 crossover and bringing up Valko instead, including on Infold's own posts.

“No one's passing the test until the whole team is present," one fan wrote. “You're still missing one, so it's a fail."

AppMagic data indicated a sharp drop in player spending following the controversy, which saw a record-low period for spending despite the major version update. Revenue fell by 68% after the Valko controversy.

Since then, fans have also been critical of a campaign featuring fictional drinks, with some players questioning why the developer would promote this type of fan activity while other concerns remain unresolved.