Love and Deepspace cancels Bilibili World 2026 appearance amid ongoing controversy

The cancellation follows controversy surrounding the removed character Valko.

Valko was removed following significant backlash from players in China.

Infold Games has cancelled Love and Deepspace's planned appearance at Bilibili World 2026 following recent controversy surrounding the mobile game's now-removed love interest, Valko.

As reported by Siliconera, the game's Xiaohongshu account posted a statement acknowledging the recent criticism directed at Love and Deepspace and apologised to players.

Infold Games also confirmed it would cancel the game's planned panel and appearance at the event.

To compensate fans affected by the decision, the company said it will fully reimburse losses related to Bilibili World tickets, airfare and hotel cancellations for those who had planned to attend the panel.

The announcement also stated that the studio will conduct internal training and continue addressing the situation while honouring Chinese culture and history.

Valko backlash

The controversy stems from Valko, a planned new love interest whose introduction sparked heavy backlash from players.

Criticism focused on Valko's addition as a new love interest, concerns about the development of existing romance options and controversy surrounding a placeholder file linked to the character, ultimately leading Infold to remove him before his release.

The backlash also resulted in the cancellation of planned interactive activities featuring the Valko cosplayer during the game's Anime Expo panel.

Earlier this month, a fan petition, which has now crossed over 230,000 signatures with a 250,000 goal, called on Infold and Paper Games to restore Valko after his removal.

The studio later confirmed it would not introduce any additional love interests and would instead focus on expanding the stories of the game's five existing romance options.