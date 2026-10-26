Hot Five: The Top 50 Mobile Game Makers of 2026, Clash of Critters surpasses $50m, and Supercell completes full acquisition of Metacore

To help get you primed and ready for another week in mobile gaming, we’ve curated the biggest stories you need to know from the last seven days.

1) The Top 50 Mobile Game Makers of 2026 List

Mobile gaming feels like an exciting place in 2026 with studios emerging, innovation and the D2C revolution. Ranking our Top 50 Mobile Game Makers this year has been an opportunity to celebrate the best of the best, as we see them, right now.

Scopely came first in this year’s rankings, followed by Microfun and Century Games. Be sure to check out the full list here.

2) Love and Deepspace backlash continues amid Blade Runner 2049 crossover

Infold Games’ Love and Deepspace launched a crossover with Blade Runner 2049.

Despite the new content, backlash has continued from dissatisfied fans around the version 6.0 update this July, when planned character Valko was scrapped at the last minute.

3) Nebula Studio’s Rotate Rings surpasses 10m mobile installs

Nebula Studio’s new puzzle game Rotate Rings surpassed 10 million installs on mobile after surging up the free games charts this October.

According to AppMagic data, the title is already the third most-downloaded in the Singapore-based studio’s portfolio.

4) Supercell completes full acquisition of Metacore

Supercell has completed its acquisition of Metacore, taking 100% ownership of the Merge Mansion maker.

Supercell was already Metacore’s largest shareholder. The pair originally announced the planned acquisition in May.

5) Clash of Critters surpasses $50m in under five months

Lilith Games’ Clash of Critters has surpassed $50m in gross player spending according to AppMagic estimates.

The US has remained the game’s most lucrative market with a 30% spending contribution, followed by China and Japan.