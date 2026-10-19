Supercell completes full acquisition of Metacore

Supercell has completed its full acquisition of Metacore.

The team will continue to develop Merge Mansion.

Supercell has completed its acquisition of Metacore, taking 100% ownership of the Merge Mansion maker.

The deal has brought Metacore’s games team into the fold, having "officially started their journey as Supercellians" supported by Supercell peers. They will continue to work on Merge Mansion, aiming to return the casual game to the top of the charts.

The exact terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

A done deal

Supercell and Metacore originally announced the planned acquisition this May, when Supercell’s intentions to acquire the remainder of the Finnish studio and its flagship game went public. Supercell was already Metacore’s largest shareholder.

Alongside the purchase, Metacore announced it would be cutting up to 160 roles in Finland as part of a restructuring effort.

Months later, Supercell revealed the deal had been signed and that plans for Metacore’s integration were underway. It was expected that the deal would close at the end of September, but it has ultimately taken until today, October 19th, for an official announcement.

"We can finally share that the Supercell acquisition of Metacore and Merge Mansion has been closed. Merge Mansion will transition to be part of Supercell’s game portfolio, and Metacore is now 100% owned by Supercell," Metacore posted on LinkedIn.

"As of today our talented game team has officially started their journey as Supercellians! Supported by their Supercell peers, the Merge Mansion team will continue to develop the game back to its chart-topping spot and keep entertaining the players. To follow their progress in the future, be sure to give Supercell a follow."

Supercell also made a post, stating: "Today the Merge Mansion team has moved in. Welcome welcome, new colleagues."

Also in Finland, PGC Nordics is taking place on October 20th and 21st with more than 1,500 professionals set to gather for two days of networking, pitching and learning. Tickets are available here.