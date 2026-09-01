Supercell signs deal to acquire Metacore and Merge Mansion

The terms of the acquisition will not be disclosed.

Merge Mansion’s team will become Supercell employees once the deal closes.

Supercell plans to combine its live games expertise with Merge Mansion’s existing foundation.

Supercell has revealed that its planned acquisition of Metacore and Merge Mansion is moving forward, with the deal now signed and expected to close at the end of September.

The terms of the transaction will not be disclosed. The agreement follows the companies’ joint announcement in May, with planning for Metacore’s transition and integration into Supercell already underway.

Once the deal closes, Merge Mansion will join Supercell’s live games portfolio, while the Merge Mansion team will become part of Supercell.

Next chapter

Merge Mansion was developed by a team that pioneered the merge game genre and built a long-term player base around the title.

"As we move into the next phase together with Supercell, I'm excited about the opportunities this creates for the game, our team, and our players," said Metacore CEO Mika Tammenkoski.

“Supercell's expertise in operating and growing global live games over many years gives Merge Mansion the best possible foundation for long-term success.

Supercell president Sara Bach commented: "Merge Mansion created a completely new genre and has all the ingredients of a game that can be played for years and remembered forever.

She added: “We believe in what this game can become, and really look forward to welcoming the Merge Mansion team to Supercell and working together on the game's next chapter."