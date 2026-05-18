Hot Five: Sensor Tower acquiring AppMagic, Grand Games’ $70m Series B, and Switch 2 nears 20m unit sales

To help get you primed and ready for another week in mobile gaming, we’ve curated the biggest stories you need to know from the last seven days.

1) Sensor Tower acquires mobile market intelligence rival AppMagic

Sensor Tower has acquired its app market intelligence rival AppMagic, set to serve as its new small and medium-sized business offering.

After acquiring chief rival data.ai in 2024, this acquisition marks further consolidation in the mobile app intelligence space.

2) Grand Games raises $70m Series B to scale hybridcasual games

Istanbul-based mobile startup Grand Games has raised $70 million in a Series B funding round to expand its hybridcasual games business.

The investment was led by Balderton Capital, bringing Grand Games’ total funding to $103m to date.

3) Nintendo Switch 2 nears 20m unit sales in under a year but shares have tanked 40%

The Nintendo Switch 2 sold 19.86 million units in its first 300 days, already outselling the original Switch’s first year by 32%.

Despite Nintendo’s net sales growing by 99% year-over-year, the company’s shares have fallen by 40% since May 2025.

4) Is Metacore a warning sign?

Supercell announced plans to fully acquire Metacore, bringing Merge Mansion into its portfolio of games.

Based on the first four months of player spending in 2026, Merge Mansion would rank fifth in Supercell’s live games portfolio. However, the deal also puts 160 jobs on the line.

5) Esports World Cup reportedly set for Paris move amid Middle East conflict

Travel concerns linked to conflict in the Middle East are fuelling relocation speculation for the 2026 Esports World Cup.

Organisers have reportedly informed stakeholders that this year’s tournament will be relocated from Riyadh to Paris.