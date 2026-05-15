Esports World Cup reportedly set for Paris move amid Middle East conflict

Travel concerns linked to Middle East conflict fuel relocation speculation.

Competitive tournaments could move while festival activities remain in Riyadh.

Esports World Cup 2026 is expected to feature a prize pool of around $70m.

The 2026 edition of the Esports World Cup is reportedly being relocated from Riyadh to Paris due to ongoing conflict and travel uncertainty across the Middle East.

As reported by GamesBeat, organisers have informed stakeholders across the esports ecosystem that this year’s tournament will no longer take place in Saudi Arabia as originally planned between July and August 2026.

The reported relocation follows growing concerns around regional travel disruptions linked to the conflict involving Iran, with airlines cancelling or adjusting flights to parts of the Middle East.

Despite mounting rumours, no official announcement confirming Paris as the new host city has been made.

PocketGamer.biz has reached out to the Esports Foundation for comments.

Event uncertainty

Last year’s event brought more than 2,500 players and staff into Riyadh, raising fears that further disruptions could affect logistics, attendance, and live event operations.

Reports also suggest any relocation could apply only to the competitive esports tournaments, while creator-focused festivals and public activities may still remain in Riyadh.

This year’s Esports World Cup will feature a prize pool of around $75 million, which would make it one of the largest prize offerings in esports history if confirmed.

Despite uncertainty surrounding the Esports World Cup itself, other major esports events in Saudi Arabia currently remain on schedule. That includes the inaugural Esports Nations Cup, which is still planned to take place in Riyadh in November 2026.