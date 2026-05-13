Sensor Tower acquires mobile market intelligence rival AppMagic

Sensor Tower said AppMagic will serve as its new small and medium-sized business offering.

The acquisition follows Sensor Tower's purchase of rival data.ai in 2024.

Sensor Tower has acquired mobile app market intelligence rival AppMagic.

The firm said AppMagic will serve as its new small and medium-sized business offering following the deal. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Like Sensor Tower, AppMagic provides estimates on mobile game and app revenue and downloads, as well as providing data on regional markets.

The acquisition represents further consolidation in the mobile app intelligence space by Sensor Tower, which previously acquired chief rival data.ai in 2024.

Rivals merge

"Today marks an exciting chapter in the evolution of Sensor Tower's mobile app intelligence," said Sensor Tower co-founder and CEO Oliver Yeh.

"We look forward to bringing together the AppMagic and Sensor Tower teams, technology, and products to deliver a SMB offering that will support all stages of the mobile app and gaming ecosystem."

AppMagic CEO and founder Max Samorukov commented: "Joining Sensor Tower opens up a new level of capability for AppMagic's users. Our customers will now be introduced to richer data and a broader view of the market than ever before. For anyone trying to understand where the market is moving and how to grow within it, this is a meaningful step forward."

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