Nebula Studio’s Rotate Rings surpasses 10m mobile installs

Rotate Rings has reached more than 11.1 million downloads since installs began to accelerate in late September.

The title is already Nebula Games' third most-downloaded mobile game.

Nebula Studio’s new puzzle game Rotate Rings has surpassed 10 million installs on mobile.

According to AppMagic data, the title has amassed more than 11.1m downloads to date and surged up the free games charts this October. It’s risen from the 199th most-downloaded game of September to sixth place in October, with 11 days of the month still to go.

Rotate Rings adds to a portfolio of puzzle titles spearheaded by Mahjong Blast - Tile Puzzle Game, Nebula Studio’s flagship with more than 100m downloads on the Play Store alone. The Singapore-based studio’s catalogue already consists of more than 10 games after founding in 2024.

Rising fast

Rotate Rings has quickly become the third most-downloaded mobile game in Nebula Studio’s portfolio. Installs began to accelerate in late September, first surpassing 100 daily downloads on September 21st and 100,000 by the 25th.

This sudden surge came around Rotate Rings’ version 1.0.3 update on the 24th.

Users flooded in to an initial peak of 607,000 installs on the 27th before beginning to decline, but Nebula Studio turned this around with a second rise in early October. Currently, October 3rd stands as Rotate Rings’ best day for fresh downloads at 656,000.

Downloads have since fallen further but have maintained above 300,000 per day. So far this month, the game is averaging 431,000 daily downloads - landing above long-running giants like Sybo’s Subway Surfers, King’s Candy Crush and Gametion’s Ludo King.

Rotate Rings monetises through in-game ads and in-app purchases, though it appears the latter has not yet reached a quantity sufficient for AppMagic to generate player spending estimates. Even so, the game’s fast-growing install base means many eyes to potentially watch ads. The puzzler has also released on PC and the web via Yandex Games.

It should be noted that AppMagic’s estimates focus on the App Store and Play Store, contributing almost 3.6m and 7.6m mobile installs respectively.

The game itself features interlocked 3D rings, requiring players to rotate them carefully to the correct position and align gaps. Some locks have multiple layers and complex loops, challenging players to plan out their strategy and solve puzzles within so many moves.

Rotate Rings currently contains more than 100 levels, with hints and boosters available to help players progress.