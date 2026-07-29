June 2026 mobile game charts: World Cup events thrive, eFootball scores, and Meowdoku sweeps global installs

Konami’s eFootball achieved a revenue record this June, making $62.7 million at a 60% rise year-over-year.

Oakever Games’ Meowdoku: Brain Puzzle Games fired up the installs chart with a 1,197% monthly rise.

Below you can see the latest top games and companies by downloads and revenue for March 2026, as well as the big stories and trends from the last month. Data is provided by AppMagic.

Check out profiles of the world's top publishers in the Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2025 list. Meet them in person at events like Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Shanghai 2026 on July 29th and Pocket Gamer Connects Nordics 2026 on October 20th to 21st.

Note that these estimates are based on gross revenue from player spending across the App Store and Google Play only. It does not feature estimates from alternative marketplaces or direct-to-consumer platforms.

The big winners

Among the biggest winners of June 2026, Konami’s eFootball thrived. Already on the rise this spring, its snowballing revenue culminated in a new monthly record this June. On mobile, the title earned $62.7m worldwide during the month, up 60% year-over-year and more than 200% when compared to the last World Cup in 2022.

It operates as one of FIFA’s official esports partners and launched a dedicated campaign that ran from June 4th to July 23rd across console, PC and mobile. Players were able to claim free versions of Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal by logging in, while additional eFootball Coins and Selection Contracts made other top players from the Argentine and Spanish national squads available.

As for playable content, the International Cup 2026 event allowed football fans to compete as their chosen national team through a full tournament bracket.

Tencent’s FC World Cup saw a similar boom in player spending during the real-life event with monthly spending up 103% this June to its highest peak in eight years. Specifically on the App Store in China, players spent $10.4 million during June 2026, up from $5.1m in May.

It’s a smaller sum than eFootball’s takeaways, but it was still FC World Cup’s first time above the $10m mark since July 2018.

Logically it follows that EA Sports FC 26 had a strong month too, benefiting from the wave of football fanaticism even if Electronic Arts doesn’t have its FIFA licence anymore.

EA launched The World's Game update for both mobile and console, delivering a new 48-team standalone tournament mode mirroring the structure of the real-world competition, beginning at the group stage and building to the final.

Even without World Cup branding or any actual mention of the FIFA event by name, the timing appears to have hooked many. On mobile, players spent $20.3m during the month of June, its best month of the year thus far - even if that was a small decline Y/Y, compared to $21.2m in June 2025.

Outside of the football world, Lilith Games’ recent release Clash of Critters should certainly be considered one of June’s biggest success stories.

The creature collector launched in late May, meaning June was its first full month on Google Play and the App Store. It earned $7.9m in player spending revenue with peaks above $300,000 in daily spend recorded on June 13th and 20th, coming close to its overall peak of $333,000 on May 31st.

Lilith Games may be best known for billion-dollar makers like Rise of Kingdoms and AFK Arena, both operating for the better part of a decade, but this is one studio still eager to experiment with new IPs and a range of genres.

Two of June’s most notable new releases were Game of Thrones: Dragonfire and Pokémon Champions. The former, coming from Warner Bros. Games, released on June 2nd ahead of House of the Dragon’s third season, after more than a year in soft launch - expanding globally much like the conquering Targaryens.

Game of Thrones: Dragonfire made $3.5m in June, up 657% compared to its final month in soft launch, and it looks like revenue’s rising even higher in July.

Pokémon Champions, meanwhile, launched on mobile on June 17th and made $5.1m by the end of the month, monetising through a subscription service and a season-based Battle Pass. It’s the official new hub for competitive turn-based Pokémon battles, with players able to transfer in their favourites from the main series and Pokémon Go.

The top grossing mobile games

Tencent’s Honor of Kings stayed on top in mobile player spending between the two major app stores this June, its reign enduring throughout every month this H1.

The MOBA picked up another $158 million over those 30 days adding to a healthy lifetime revenue pot that’s now verging on $21 billion. That’s without even considering revenue from Android stores in China.

Honor of Kings’ lead on Google Play and the App Store actually continued despite a sizeable revenue decline in June, down 30% from May’s $230.3m. In fact, this was Honor of King’s worst-performing month of H1 2026, and has continued a pattern of player spending declining from May into June for the fifth year in a row.

Even so, Tencent’s flagship game ultimately scraped first place ahead of Century Games’ close contender, Whiteout Survival. This popular strategy game made $155.9m in June 2026, barely missing out on first place.

This 2023 title has fallen slightly from its 2025 peak but has maintained steady spending after picking up $156.5m in May. This represents a decline of just 0.4% month-over-month but 11% year-over-year.

Dream Games’ Royal Match ranked third for the month of June, having entered the top three in May and holding onto its position for a second month in a row. The puzzle game earned bronze with $146.2m in gross player spending, but continuing a trend observed across the top three, actually saw a decline in spending compared to May, even if just by 0.2%.

Like Whiteout Survival, Royal Match’s June revenue fell by 11% Y/Y.

Overall, while this June marked the worst month for the strategy genre since July 2024, puzzle had its fifth-best month in mobile history, up 18% Y/Y.

Monopoly Go was a curious case, on the rise as far as app store rankings are concerned with an improvement from ninth to sixth place. This was achieved with stable earnings, not a sudden surge. While Scopely’s mega-hit made $119m in player spending this May, the game rose three positions while making $119.1m in June.

This shift up the rankings was more a result of other titles’ earnings falling rather than its own fresh merit, therefore. Candy Crush dropped from $137.9m to $110.6m in player spending between May and June, for example, while PUBG Mobile fell from $133.9m to just $88.9m, giving Monopoly Go room to manoeuvre.

It was a similar story for Century Games’ Kingshot, which advanced from eighth place to seventh between May and June despite actually declining in earnings, down 13% to $114.1m. They were at least up on a Y/Y basis, after the game saw explosive growth during 2025, with June revenue up 122% compared to a year ago.

Slightly lower down the list, Supercell’s Brawl Stars looked like it was having yet another lightning moment in much of H1 2026. Monthly player spending more than doubled in the half-year between December and May, peaking at $54.8m after six consecutive months of growth.

That landed it in 15th place for player spending, but come June, earnings tumbled back down to $38.1m, its weakest result since February, pushing Brawl Stars out of the top 20.

June proved a tough month for many gachas too, with HoYoverse’s Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail both declining compared to May. Shift Up’s Goddess of Victory, Infold Games’ Love and Deepspace, and Square Enix’s Dragon Quest Smash/Grow all declined too.

Exceptions were Kuro Games’ Wuthering Waves, up 8% compared to May, and Gryphline’s Arknights: Endfield, which grew by a considerable 87%. Spending spiked twice for the latter as new content rolled out around the version 1.3 update.

While Arknights: Endfield saw the bigger spike, Wuthering Waves started from a higher base and continued to earn more revenue. Kuro’s gacha picked up $36.2m in June, its second-best month of the year, while Arknights: Endfield made $10m.

Winning in installs

The clear success story when it comes to installs this June was Oakever Games’ Meowdoku: Brain Puzzle Games, a logic puzzle game with Minesweeper-esque gameplay. There are also cats involved for good measure - waiting to be uncovered by players through their powers of deduction.

After picking up 779,000 downloads in its launch month of May, this title exploded in June with 10.1m new installs, up by a gigantic 1,197%. This even landed it in the top 10 most-downloaded games of the month.

Meanwhile, aforementioned newcomer Clash of Critters picked up 2.4m downloads, up 11% from May. Game of Thrones: Dragonfire and Pokémon Champions achieved 1.6m and 3.8m downloads respectively.

Another big winner was Epic Games’ Fortnite, not exactly a new release but a game that returned to Apple’s App Store globally on May 19th. After a years-long legal battle, the game returned to immediate success and, though down 17% in June, still recorded its second-best month since April 2018.

The battle royale reached 8.6m new installs on mobile this June, 6.1m of which came from the App Store.

Installing at the top

Much like the biggest moneymakers, the three most-downloaded games held onto their rankings from May into June. The top two also came out on top despite a declining performance.

In first place, Miniclip’s Arrows - Puzzle Escape reached 25.1m new players this June, down 14%, but this was still its second-best month to date and helped keep it on top of the downloads charts.

Learnings’ Amaze Go ranked second with 23.1m installs, down 5% on a monthly basis. It remained above Garena’s Free Fire Max, which picked up 22.7m downloads with marginal 0.8% growth.

Roblox and Arrow Puzzle both moved up the rankings by one position each, making the top five while Block Blast fell out.

Meanwhile, Soccer Superstar rocketed up into 12th after not even making the top 30 in May, having seen its best month for downloads since December 2022. The title achieved 9.8m new installs, another winner of the recent football craze.

So too was Mobile Soccer’s Football League 2026, with 9.4m installs marking its best month since August 2023.

Publisher performances

When looking at the publishers themselves, Chinese conglomerate Tencent came out on top for revenue with $536.2m generated between Google Play and the App Store. With such a strong lead, this position was maintained even despite a 27% fall in revenue compared to May, and 8% Y/Y. Naturally, it was Honor of Kings that led those earnings.

In second place was Century Games with $320.9m this June, down 5% on a monthly basis but rising 30% Y/Y. And, coming third was Dream Games, making $197.9m at a 3% monthly decrease but 0.5% annual rise.

Notably, the top three publishers for revenue each had one title in the top three highest-grossing games list.

The publisher with the most downloads this June stayed on top throughout every month of H1, most recently achieving 112.8m installs in the sixth month of the year. That would be Miniclip, with its portfolio containing smash hits like Sybo’s Subway Surfers and Easybrain’s Arrow Puzzle.

Azur Games claimed second place with 69m installs, while Voodoo ranked third with 68.7m. As was a broader trend for June, these top three held their positions despite all declining in monthly installs.

Fourth-place Learnings from China did see an increase, however, up from 62.8m installs in May to 67.7m in June. Outfit7 overtook SayGames for fifth place despite both publishers falling in monthly installs.

While many of June's top performers were on a downward trend during the summer month, there are still plenty of newcomers to watch and games shaping up successfully in July.