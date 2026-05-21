Sky: Children of the Light surpasses 300m downloads

Sky: Children of the Light has surpassed 300 million installs.

Developer thatgamecompany celebrated its 20th anniversary this month, while Sky: Children of the Light nears seven years.

Sky: Children of the Light has surpassed 300 million downloads since its launch in 2019.

The title has attracted players from across cultures and generations, with this new install milestone confirmed on thatgamecompany’s 20th anniversary.

The developer celebrated two decades since its founding on May 15th, reflecting on its origins back in 2006 as a studio committed to showcasing games as an artistic, emotional medium.

Four games and counting

Sky: Children of the Light is a social MMO originally released on iOS almost seven years ago. Over the years it’s expanded to Android, PC, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation.

The game sees players explore magical realms in an open world, solving puzzles and restoring lost light. It reached 270m installs in time for its sixth anniversary in 2025, meaning approximately 30m more downloads have taken place in under a year since.

Sky: Children of the Light's release followed thatgamecompany’s earlier titles flOw, Flower and Journey, continuing a trend of minimalist, wordless experiences.

With 20 years and four games under its belt, thatgamecompany is entering its third decade with a continued commitment to creating meaningful experiences. New projects are confirmed to be in development.

"20 years ago, thatgamecompany started from a mission that our earliest players put into words for us: show the world that video games can be art, and that they can create a genuine, positive impact on people’s lives," said thatgamecompany CEO and creative director Jenova Chen.

"That message, arriving in emails and letters from players who felt unseen by the medium, became the north star we have followed ever since."

"And yet, even today, there is still debate about what video games are and what potential they hold. That is why our work continues, to evangelise games as an art form for people of all generations in every corner of the world," added Chen.

"As we look ahead, we believe the next 20 years will further broaden the definition of what interactive experiences can be: a powerful artistic medium for healing, for connection, for reminding us of our shared humanity."

thatgamecompany recently listed among PocketGamer.biz's Top 30 US Game Makers.