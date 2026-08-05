Time travel RPG Reverse: 1999 surpasses 19.99m players

Reverse: 1999 has officially reached 19.99 million players.

Third anniversary content is arriving next week.

Bluepoch’s time travel title Reverse: 1999 has officially surpassed 19.99 million players.

The Chinese studio’s debut title, Reverse: 1999 originally released in May 2023 in China and expanded globally that October. Even so, new content to celebrate the third anniversary will release on August 13th with the version 3.7 update.

Among the announcements around this celebratory content, Bluepoch confirmed that its turn-based RPG is now "enjoyed by more than 19.99 million players around the world".

A titular milestone

Reverse: 1999 originally launched as a mobile exclusive before expanding to PC in late 2024. Since then, players have been able to download the game on their preferred platform or on both, playing on the go or from their desktop through a linked account.

When we interviewed the Bluepoch team, they shared their goal to make this a "totally flexible gaming experience".

The game’s 19.99m players expand beyond just mobile, therefore. And, the mobile audience itself is likely broader than Google Play and the App Store, as China has an array of third-party Android stores.

Wherever they play, fans can expect to encounter new characters like Coppélia and Rhiannon in the anniversary update, as well as rewards, gacha banners, two additional free playable characters and a new chapter.

Truth a Posteriori has also been announced as a new resource management survival mode set in El Dorado.

This next update follows a collaboration in July with Mundfish Studio’s Atomic Heart, which took the gacha's cast to Facility 3826.