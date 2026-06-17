Dream Games and Peak Games responsible for over 80% of Türkiye’s games revenue

Türkiye’s games market is growing 6% year-over-year while global revenue stagnates.

Dream Games and Peak Games lead revenue, while Rollic plays an important role in downloads.

With studios like Rollic, Peak Games, Dream Games and others bolstering Türkiye’s presence as a games hub, the country’s games market is currently growing 6% year-over-year while global revenue stagnates.

According to AppMagic’s new report, Türkiye's Mobile Gaming Landscape 2026, Turkish developers are now active across almost every major category of games, but revenue remains overwhelmingly centred in the puzzle genre.

In fact, puzzlers account for almost 97% of Turkish developers' total mobile revenue. Strategy ranked second at just shy of 1%.

Dream Games was found to be responsible for 60% of all Türkiye’s mobile games revenue across just two titles. Together with Peak Games, these two publishers are responsible for more than 80% of total Turkish games revenue.

Making more money

AppMagic built its report from its own data spanning 2020 to 2026 as well as investment data from public sources. While it doesn’t include revenue from increasingly impactful D2C revenue streams, it does span the App Store and Google Play.

The data showed that, between 2020 and 2025, Türkiye’s global market share grew from 1% to 5% with annual revenue rising from $504 million to almost $2.8 billion. That marked a 450% increase, with an average Y/Y growth rate of 42%.

This rise took place despite falling downloads, down 4% Y/Y to 1.8bn from Turkish games. Rollic was highlighted as a standout for installs, but overall the report claimed the disparity between declining downloads and rising revenue "is the clearest sign yet that Turkish studios are pivoting from volume-based growth to monetisation efficiency".

Downloads are also down despite Türkiye’s rise in total development studios, up more than three times over since 2020.

"With global mobile gaming revenue growth staying nearly flat in recent years, Türkiye's mobile market is telling a very different story and showing meaningful growth. Over the past six years, Turkish developers have transformed from a regional phenomenon into one of the fastest-growing gaming revenue drivers in the world," the report stated.

The full report includes data surrounding M&A, funding rounds, buyouts and more.

PocketGamer.biz interviewed Rollic vice president of gaming Utku Erdinç about Color Block Jam, a record game in the company's portfolio with more than $100m in bookings.