Royal Kingdom surpasses $750m with 42% of all revenue made in H1 2026

Royal Kingdom reached $750 million in mobile earnings on July 3rd, 2026.

The title has outpaced Royal Match to the milestone.

Royal Kingdom has surpassed $750 million in mobile player spending after a record first half of the year.

According to AppMagic estimates, Dream Games’ match-3 puzzler reached the milestone on July 3rd, less than two years on from its global launch. Today, total spend sits at $766.1m.

Of that sum, $324.8m was earned in H1 2026 alone, equating to 42% of lifetime player spending. The title launched worldwide in November 2024 and has seen considerable growth since, scaling from just $50m in its first six months globally.

A royal rise

Royal Kingdom entered soft launch across the UK, Canada and other select regions in 2023, spending 19 months in this testing phase before going global.

Earnings grew steadily after its full release, with the US taking the lead over the UK in player spending. Today, the country accounts for 61% of global earnings while the UK has contributed just 7%, followed by Japan’s 5%.

It’s a similar distribution to Dream Games’ earlier match-3 giant Royal Match, where the US leads with a 53% share of spending. Japan and the UK follow in second and third at 9% and 5%. Notably, Royal Kingdom is actually outperforming Dream Games’ flagship when compared to its early earnings.

Of course, Royal Match still leads in lifetime revenue with more than $7 billion generated since 2021.

Between the major stores, 63% of Royal Kingdom’s lifetime player spending has come from App Store users versus 37% from Google Play users. The game’s total earnings may be even higher when including alternative app stores.

Across Google Play and the App Store, January 2026 marked the game’s most lucrative month to date at $58.9m, up 421% year-over-year. Spending has fluctuated since but remained above $50m per month throughout the first half of 2026.

The rise is reflective of daily earnings dramatically increasing over time, rather than occasional successful spells. After a soft launch high of $71,000, Royal Kingdom’s daily earnings between the major platforms grew to a 2024 peak of $353,000 on December 21st.

Player spending steadily increased towards $500,000 in daily revenue by March 2025 and snowballed to the game’s first $1m day on May 18th that year.

Royal Kingdom’s current daily earnings record is $2.7m on January 31st, 2026.

Read more about Royal Kingdom on our sister site, PocketGamer.com.