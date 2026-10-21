The Top 50 Mobile Game Makers of 2026

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Mobile gaming may be a mature market – though it’s hard to tell when the industry doesn’t accurately track ad revenue or direct-to-consumer sales – but it still evolves at a rapid pace.

One of the biggest changes over the past year is that D2C element. Many of the world’s top publishers are now diving head-first into the space and seeing substantial returns as they cut loose Apple and Google’s revenue share – despite attempts from platform holders to claw back some of those sales.

For the purposes of our Top 50 Mobile Game Makers list for 2026, what that speaks to is another trend: getting more revenue out of existing playerbases. As you’ll find when you read through this, some developers have substantially grown sales and player engagement in longstanding games as studios further refine their live ops strategies.

While some giants find new life in their old games, there’s a new wave of companies and games on the rise, too. In particular, the vibrant gaming hubs in Türkiye and China are producing new global leaders and studios that may well prove to be the next crop of major mobile players.

As we noted in our Top 30 Türkiye Game Makers list for 2026, the country’s industry is evolving so fast that, each month, new studios emerge with major funding rounds or a brand new hit. It’s almost impossible to keep up with. By the time this list lands, there may be a new star. China’s games companies, meanwhile, have found the formula to create global blockbusters and grow markets – like merge and 4X strategy – to greater heights.

There are studios that see a red ocean and just don’t believe it; they think the opportunity is vastly bigger. And sometimes, they are right.

Mobile gaming feels like an exciting place right now. There’s innovation in new and existing games, fresh hits, exciting studios emerging and a D2C revolution putting more money into developers’ pockets (and a lot of that into UA). Even without all the exact data on ad sales and D2C revenue, Newzoo forecasts that mobile will rise 6.8% this year to $121.1 billion in revenue – making it the fastest-growing platform in gaming.

It may not be the double digits of old, but there’s plenty to be positive about.