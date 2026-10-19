Clash of Critters surpasses $50m in under five months

Clash of Critters' player spending has surpassed $50 million.

Earnings are likely even higher when considering web shop purchases and in-game ads.

Lilith Games’ creature collector Clash of Critters has surpassed $50 million in gross player spending between Google Play and the App Store.

According to AppMagic data, the title has achieved this milestone in just under five months since its Western launch on May 21st.

Revenue surged in September as daily earnings began to surpass $500,000 for the first time. Clash of Critters raced up the charts and hit a daily spending record of $638,000 on September 12th. This has since been eclipsed at $678,000 on October 9th.

To date, the game has made $53.8m in global player spending.

Rolling out and rising up

Revenue has grown during Clash of Critters’ gradual rollout, having arrived in new key market Japan this July, for example. Player spending is also now coming from Lilith Games’ home country China, which has quickly grown in total contribution to 11%.

The US remains the biggest market with a 30% spending contribution, equating to $16.3m since release.

After making $7.7m across markets in its first month, player spending fell slightly to $7.5m in month two but quickly turned around in month three - coinciding with Clash of Critters' expansion to Japan. In its fourth month, the game surpassed eight figures for the first time at $14.6m, nearly doubling launch revenue.

Month five is currently incomplete at $13.3m.

It should be noted that the figures do not include any additional earnings from sources like Clash of Critters’ web shop or ad revenue. Premium currency Ignis Gems are sold with discounts on the web shop, likely incentivising a number of players away from traditional storefronts.

The game itself sees players collect creatures called Tataris, which come in more than 100 varieties and a range of elements like grass and water. They have individual battle stats and evolve into more powerful forms.

Gameplay also includes idle progression and tower defence combat.

Its rollout has followed a similar format to Lilith Games’ 2024 title AFK Journey, which first released in the West before exploding in popularity with a China launch some months later.

Thus far, Clash of Critters has seen slightly higher spending on the App Store, where global players have spent $30.6m, representing 59% between the two major stores. Clash of Critters has generated $21.4m on Google Play.