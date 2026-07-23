Lilith Games’ Clash of Critters makes $16m in two months

Clash of Critters has generated $16 million in two months.

Lilith Games hasn't yet released the title in most of Asia, appearing to follow a similar approach to AFK Journey.

Lilith Games’ Clash of Critters has generated approximately $16 million in player spending in its first two months.

Since launching on May 21st, 2026, the creature collector has generated $8.3m on the App Store and $7.7m from Google Play, according to AppMagic estimates.

Its total earnings are likely even higher when considering additional revenue from its web shop - alluring players with discounted prices and bonus Ignis Gems with their purchases.

The US has led early spending between the two major mobile stores, contributing almost $7.6m of the total revenue sum, or 44% over the game’s first two months. It’s the only country to have surpassed $1m in spending since the launch, with Singapore ranking second at $950,000.

Australia ranked third during the period with $933,000 spent in-game.

Revenue arrival

Lilith Games is best known for games like Rise of Kingdoms and AFK Arena, both billion-dollar makers operating for the better part of a decade.

Clash of Critters marks another new IP, with its titular critters known as Tataris coming in more than 100 varieties. They have individual battle stats, elements like water and grass, and evolutions into more powerful forms.

The creature collection gameplay also overlaps with idle progression and tower defence genres.

Post-launch, Clash of Critters went through nine consecutive days of growth, more than tripling in daily player spend from $106,000 on May 21st to $333,000 by the 30th. This currently remains Clash of Critters’ most lucrative day, with revenue seeing small peaks and troughs since.

Over its first two months, daily spending has averaged out at $262,000, but recent peaks above $300,000 have been achieved on June 13th, June 20th, July 4th and more.

Furthermore, despite the early peak, earnings over the two months have been highly consistent, down just 1% from $8m in month one to over $7.9m in month two.

While available across the West, Clash of Critters has yet to launch in China, Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam or other parts of Asia - often a key region for Lilith’s games.

It’s a similar approach to AFK Journey, which launched in 2024 and has made an estimated $270.6m in player spending to date. The title first launched outside of Lilith’s home country and was later released in China to immediate success.

Read more about Clash of Critters on our sister site, PocketGamer.com.