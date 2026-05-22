New release roundup: Clash of Critters, Sword x Staff, Farming Simulator 26, and more

While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game.

So here’s a collection of the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

Clash of Critters

Clash of Critters is the latest mobile game from AFK Arena maker Lilith Games.

Combining tower defence, idle progression and creature collection, there are more than 100 cute critters or ‘Tataris’ to be found here - with stats to boost via food and evolution before being drafted into combat.

Tataris come with different elements like grass and water, adding a strategic layer to team composition. Among them are the hot-tempered cat Flameow and the goofy llama Lollama.

Farming Simulator 26

The latest instalment in the Farming Simulator series is here with Farming Simulator 26.

Released on mobile and Nintendo Switch simultaneously, developer Giants Software has packed this premium product with cultivating, harvesting, wheat deliveries and much more. In fact, there are a total of 15 crops and more than 120 authentically digitised machines to master in the mission to become the most efficient farmer of them all.

Sword x Staff

Boltray Games’ idle RPG Sword x Staff is here, sending players to the vast world of Kanstein.

There are five distinct kingdoms to explore, each with its own history, culture and mysteries. The more players discover about the world, the stronger they will become - in a direct link between exploration and progression.

Of course, there are also dungeons to explore, arenas to compete in and over 300 skills to mix, match and master.

Spirit Crossing

Netflix subscribers can now jump into Spirit Crossing on iOS and Android, a cosy life simulator all about a sense of community.

Players can escape from reality in this Spry Fox MMO, customising their character, building furniture and crafting decorations for their ideal home. Those who feel like venturing into the digital outdoors can find a colourful world, make new friends and encounter some friendly phantoms too.

RogueSlide

Beep Yeah’s roguelike puzzle game RogueSlide draws on inspiration from puzzlers and dungeon crawlers of old, with simple tile-sliding mechanics reimagined as a strategic form of combat.

As players advance through a turn-based dungeon, they’ll unlock weaponry, take down foes, level up and face challenging boss battles. Ultimately, it’s all with the goal of reaching the promised treasure at the end of the road - but being a roguelike, that road’s going to change every time they try.