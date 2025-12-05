Netflix sells Spry Fox back to founders

Founders David Edery and Daniel Cook are set to retake full ownership.

Studio gains freedom to bring Spirit Crossing to more platforms.

Netflix shifts focus toward party, narrative, kids and mainstream titles.

Seattle studio Spry Fox is reportedly getting set to become independent again after Netflix agreed to sell the developer back to its founders.

As reported by Game File, the developer, which has been building the ambitious MMO Spirit Crossing for Netflix, will be spun off, returning ownership to its original founders David Edery and Daniel Cook. It was originally purchased by the streaming giant in 2022.

Spirit Crossing will continue development, with Netflix still publishing the mobile version, while Spry Fox is now free to bring the game to additional platforms.

“We’re so grateful for our time at Netflix and our continued partnership publishing Spirit Crossing next year,” said Edery.

“Spirit Crossing was built to connect the world, bring people together and inspire kindness, so being able to bring the game to as many players, across different platforms, is truly the best thing for the game.”

Shifting strategy

Despite having several popular titles under its catalogue, the streaming giant has been altering its games strategy since Alain Tascan became president of games last year.

Netflix’s current strategy prioritises party, narrative, kids and mainstream games, along with expanding its catalogue of games playable on TV beyond mobile.

The streamer has begun rolling out its new slate, releasing party games, Netflix Puzzled and third-party titles like PAW Patrol Academy, WWE2K25 and Rockstar Games' Red Dead Redemption.