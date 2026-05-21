Lilith Games’ Clash of Critters launches globally today

Clash of Critters features 100 'Tataris' to raise, feed and train for battle.

Lilith's new game has released after one month in soft launch.

Lilith Games’ new mobile game Clash of Critters is out today, launching globally on iOS and Android.

The new mobile game combines tower defence, idle progression and creature collection, with over 100 critters or ‘Tataris’ to be found.

The Tataris’ battle stats can be boosted through feeding them or through evolution - transforming them into new forms. They also come in a variety of elements like water, rock and grass, adding a strategic layer to team composition.

Cats, llamas and player spending plans

Best known for games like AFK Arena and its sequel AFK Journey, Lilith Games’ latest launch marks the beginning of a new IP. Among the critters, many are designed with a cute and cosy aesthetic in mind, such as hot-tempered cat Flameow and goofy llama Lollama.

Players can buy Glitter Fruit to trigger mutations in the Tataris, giving them Glitter Forms. A limited-time "sprinting pack" will also encourage multiple small purchases to convert free-to-play users into paying players.

Lilith Games is hoping to monetise Clash of Critters long-term through weekly and monthly paid passes.

Clash of Critters spent exactly one month in soft launch, having released in most regions on April 21st, 2026. Today officially marks its global release, although certain markets like China, Japan, Korea and Taiwan remain excluded.

Lilith Games deployed a similar strategy with AFK Journey, having rolled out its ‘global’ launch with a Western focus four months before releasing in Asia. China quickly went on to become a key market, giving the game a significant post-launch boost.

When we spoke with Lilith’s head of strategy and investment Vincent Ou last year, he acknowledged rising player expectations as audiences become more experienced and discerning with games.

"With every year, expectations for new titles continue to rise. This environment pushes developers to be more thoughtful and efficient when building new projects," he said.