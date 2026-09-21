Lilith Games finds a new hit as Clash of Critters makes $45.6m in four months

Clash of Critters has generated $45.6 million in four months on Google Play and the App Store.

The global rollout this May was followed by a Japanese release in July, bolstering earnings in months three and four.

Lilith Games’ Clash of Critters has generated $45.6 million in gross player spending in four months on the major app stores.

The title marks a new IP from Lilith Games, best known for its franchises like AFK Arena and Rise of Kingdoms. It blends tower defence, idle progression and creature collection, with more than 100 Tataris spanning a range of elements, stats and evolutions.

According to AppMagic estimates, sales reached a new record during the game’s fourth month at $19.1m, accounting for 42% of revenue since release. This nearly doubled month three’s earlier record of $10.5m.

Clash of Critters has also been racing up the top grossing charts, up from 87th in August to 40th in September, though there are still 10 days to go before its final placement for the month is determined.

Over four months, App Store spending has outpaced Google Play at approximately $27.1m to $18.4m.

It’s worth noting the figures do not include any additional earnings from other sources like the game's web shop or ad revenue.

Premium currency Ignis Gems are sold in bundles with prices ranging from £1.99 to £999.99, but discounts are applied and extra Gems are included in web shop purchases, likely incentivising some players to move outside of the traditional storefronts.

Revenue rise and the ongoing rollout

Clash of Critters released on May 21st, 2026 predominantly in the Western world. This was considered its global release despite not being available in much of Asia.

Four months on, 33% of lifetime spending has come from the US.

From $8m in its first month globally, player spending fell slightly to $7.9m in month two before bouncing back in month three. This reprise coincided with Clash of Critters’ expansion into Japan, where the game officially launched on July 30th.

From less than $1,000 spent on day one in the country, daily Japanese spending snowballed beyond $100,000 for the first time on August 5th and has since peaked at $166,000 on September 10th. In less than two months in the country, Japan has become the second-biggest spender in Clash of Critters, accounting for 14% of its lifetime earnings.

China currently ranks third at 8%, quickly outpacing countries like Australia and Canada despite revenue data only beginning earlier this month.

Even so, spending in the country helped contribute to month four’s further growth with $3.6m coming from China or 19% of global spending during the period.

The game has yet to break $1m in worldwide daily player spending, but month four did contain the closest day, having generated a record $901,000 on September 12th.

We previously spoke with Lilith Games about how it builds hit games in our in-depth interview on its culture and working practices here.