Legend of Zelda Direct reveals movie title and Ocarina of Time mobile support

The Zelda movie will simply be named The Legend of Zelda, releasing on April 30th, 2027.

Ocarina of Time for Switch 2 will connect with Zelda Notes on mobile, allowing players to play the ocarina, spend rupees and more

The Legend of Zelda movie was highlighted among the early focal points of today’s The Legend of Zelda Direct.

Today’s news saw a title reveal, with the film simply named The Legend of Zelda. There is no subheading as the original film is said to be "based on the many stories, ideas and concepts of the series, built up through the games for 40 years".

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Information has been drip-fed since the Zelda movie was announced in 2023, beginning with a post on X (formerly Twitter) in November 2023, where Zelda creator Shigeru Miyamoto revealed it had already been in the works for "many years".

Since then, suggested release dates have ranged from March to May 2027, with Nintendo recently pulling the film forward slightly to next April. Today, an April 30th theatrical release has been confirmed.

Miyamoto also confirmed that he and the development team from Nintendo are involved in the project.

A full reveal trailer has yet to be unveiled, but English actors Benjamin Ainsworth and Bo Bragson were announced to be playing the protagonists back in July 2025.

Of course, the film follows Nintendo’s recent success at the box office with The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, the first film of 2026 to cross the $1 billion mark. It served as a sequel to 2023’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which also earned 10 figures and released in the months before the Zelda movie was announced.

Ocarina of Time connects

The remake of N64 classic Ocarina of Time was the main focus of the Direct, with gameplay footage showing Kokiri Forest and other familiar locations remade for the Switch 2. Certain changes were highlighted as a reflection of the games industry’s progress since the original released in 1998, such as a movable camera.

Also new to the Switch 2 version will be mobile compatibility. One of the Ocarina of Time remake’s producers, Hidemaro Fujibayashi, appeared in the Direct to discuss Zelda Notes, a feature within the Nintendo Switch App.

Through Zelda Notes, players will be able to view their play data, create music on a digital ocarina and check their in-game accomplishments in chronological order, accompanied by automatic screenshots of their Ocarina of Time gameplay. The number of enemies defeated, time spent in each area and more will also be displayed daily, with multiple tiers for reaching milestones.

Zelda Notes will also feature an Ocarina of Time quiz with questions about the game, such as who owns a particular house in the world, or which chest contains what item. Over 2,000 questions will be included, with players able to take the quiz once per day. They can try again using rupees collected in the actual game by transferring them into the Nintendo Switch App.

Finally, the Zelda Direct also pointed fans towards the Nintendo Music app, where subscribers can listen to the new Ocarina of Time title theme early.