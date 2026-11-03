Pikmin Bloom blossoms in fifth year with record $36m

Pikmin Bloom has made almost 50% of its revenue from Japan.

Taiwan's contribution is growing fast, actually outspending Japan in year five.

Scopely Explore’s walking game Pikmin Bloom has celebrated its fifth anniversary with close to $100 million in net player spending, with annual spend rising every year.

According to AppMagic data, the title has generated $97.1m between Google Play and the App Store since launch. It originally rolled out in late October 2021, beginning with Australia on the 26th and expanding to North America on the 28th. By November 2nd, Pikmin Bloom was available globally.

In the five years since, Japan has led player spending between the major stores at 49% of global spend, followed by Taiwan at 18% and the US at 15%. Taiwan’s second-place ranking has resulted from a popularity boom in the country, where the game saw a 900% increase in player spending this H1. In fact, it’s currently the game’s most lucrative market.

Bloom’s total revenue five years in is also likely higher when considering its web shop, especially now that numerous publishers are making significant revenue from direct-to-consumer platforms.

Still blossoming

Pikmin Bloom picked up $36.1m in net revenue during its fifth year on the major stores, accounting for 37% of lifetime earnings. It was the game’s most lucrative year yet, continuing ongoing annual growth since launch.

Compared to year one’s $6.1m, Pikmin Bloom’s latest performance has been six times greater. Compared to year five’s $23.6m, it’s grown by another 53% year-over-year.

Of course, year five was also Pikmin Bloom’s first full year under Scopely’s ownership, following the 2025 acquisition of Niantic’s games business for $3.5 billion. Before the acquisition, Pikmin Bloom’s most lucrative month was December 2024 at $2.4m, a figure it has since exceeded in every month since March 2026. Spending peaked this May at almost $4.7m, the game’s current record.

Most recently, it made $3.6m in October.

The sudden surge coincides with rising popularity in Taiwan, where spending didn’t even reach $1,000 per day until year two but has since exploded to a record of $195,000 on May 2nd, 2026.

The game has made $13.7m from Taiwan this past year, even surpassing Japan’s $10.2m to become its most lucrative modern market. It still has some ways to go before catching up with Japan’s $47.7m lifetime contribution, though.

While Pikmin Bloom remains the smallest compared to Pokémon Go and Monster Hunter Now’s lifetime player spending, it’s actually outperformed Monster Hunter Now nine months in a row, earning higher revenue every month since February.

Growing a game, growing a brand

The game also just featured in Nintendo’s first-ever Pikmin Day presentation, a new annual event to be celebrated every November 1st. The franchise turns 25 next month, but November 1st was chosen as Pikmin Day because of its original three Pikmin types: red, blue and yellow.

"If you imagine those three Pikmin as the number one, that makes November 1st Pikmin Day," series creator Shigeru Miyamoto explained.

Various updates were shown such as the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 version of Pikmin 4. For Pikmin Bloom, the presentation revealed a new Secret Caves feature, taking inspiration from Pikmin 2 and Pikmin 4’s extensive cave systems. By acquiring a Cave Map, players will soon be able to send a squad of Pikmin underground where they will automatically explore.

If they encounter an enemy, players will be able to command their squad in battle, tapping the screen to attack and calling the Pikmin to safety before the enemy strikes. Winning the battle will net rewards that will be recorded in a new treasure catalogue.

By meeting certain requirements in the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Pikmin 4, fans will unlock a special Cave Map and other items to be used in Pikmin Bloom, encouraging fans to engage with both titles.

Other content more directly linked to the fifth anniversary includes event challenge missions like planting particular flowers in-game or walking so many steps. Special Mii costumes, a guaranteed Gold Seedling and the chance to collect seedlings that will grow into one of eight Fifth Anniversary Toy Jewellery Decor Pikmin are also featured.

Finally, a Premium Event Pass is available to further encourage spending in Pikmin Bloom, with bonus Acrylic Fruit Charms for those who purchase the pass by November 7th.