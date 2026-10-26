Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto named first games industry recipient of Order of Culture award

Shigeru Miyamoto will receive the Order of Culture award directly from the emperor of Japan on November 3rd, 2026.

His award will come under ‘media arts (gaming)’.

Shigeru Miyamoto is to be presented with the prestigious Order of Culture award by the emperor of Japan.

Known for creating major, enduring Nintendo franchises like Mario and The Legend of Zelda, Miyamoto is the first game developer to ever be chosen for the award. He is also credited with the creation of Donkey Kong and Pikmin, and currently serves as Nintendo representative director and creative fellow.

He has been with the company for almost 50 years.

Let’s-a-go get an award

Miyamoto will be presented with the Order of Culture award in person by emperor Naruhito. The award is considered the nation’s highest cultural honour, established in 1937 and bestowed upon those who make exceptional contributions to art, literature, technology, science or any other form of culture in Japan.

As per Automaton, Miyamoto's award will come under the field of ‘media arts (gaming)’. It will be presented on Japan’s annual Culture Day, November 3rd.

"I feel incredibly embarrassed, but I am truly honoured to have been chosen for such a prestigious award," Miyamoto told the press during a conference (auto-translated from Kyodo News’ footage).

"As I always say, I don’t create these things alone as an artist. It is the result of working with many people, so I will accept this reward as their representative."

Miyamoto was previously named a Person of Cultural Merit in 2019, typically a prerequisite to being eligible for the Order of Culture.

He will receive the Order of Culture award one year on from Mario’s 40th anniversary, and during The Legend of Zelda’s 40th. In fact, Culture Day lands two days before the Ocarina of Time remake’s release.