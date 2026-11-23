Shigeru Miyamoto will receive the inaugural Legend Award at the upcoming D.I.C.E. Awards.

The award will be given on February 18th, 2027.

Nintendo representative director and creative fellow Shigeru Miyamoto is to be bestowed the inaugural Legend Award at the upcoming D.I.C.E. Awards ceremony.

The award will be given on February 18th, 2027, celebrating the 30th annual D.I.C.E. Awards. Miyamoto has been selected as an industry icon whose "enduring vision continues to redefine interactive entertainment".

The purpose of the Legend Award is to celebrate creators who have had an immeasurable impact and influence on the work of game makers and entertainers across mediums.

"Being a generational honour, this exclusive award is presented no more than once per decade," the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences (AIAS), host of the D.I.C.E. Awards, said in a statement.

Mario maker, Pikmin pioneer

Miyamoto has worked at Nintendo for almost 50 years. He is credited with the creation of some of the studio’s most impactful franchises such as Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Donkey Kong and Pikmin.

Each of these IPs has been reaching players for decades. Gamers have been buying Mario titles for more than 40 years. Zelda also celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2026.

Meanwhile, despite being a smaller series by comparison, Pikmin is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and continues to deliver new content, most recently with a Switch 2 edition of Pikmin 4 and a major update to mobile game Pikmin Bloom.

Donkey Kong is the oldest of all, beginning as an arcade game 45 years ago. The AIAS noted that it’s considered the first game created by an art designer.

"Shigeru Miyamoto is widely recognised as one of the most respected and impactful figures in the games industry and beyond," said AIAS president Meggan Scavio.

"We believe he perfectly embodies our inaugural Legend Award through his impact and reach, and we are so humbled and excited to have Mr. Miyamoto accept this award at the 30th anniversary of the D.I.C.E. Awards."

Miyamoto will receive the Legend Award shortly after earning the prestigious Order of Culture award in Japan, presented by the country’s emperor earlier this month.

Image credit: The Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences.