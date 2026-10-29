Mobile’s Halloween tricks and treats: Clash of Clans, Talking Tom, Monopoly Go, Fortnite and more

Mobile developers celebrating Halloween this year include Scopely, Roblox, Epic Games, King, The Pokémon Company and many more.

Celebrations range from cosmetic changes to IP crossovers and even fresh game modes.

Halloween is almost here and with it comes a reliable range of mobile games tapping into the spooky season. In-game events, cosmetics and more can be found across all kinds of genres, as can a sizeable helping of pumpkins, witches and autumnal scenery.

Whether it’s Pokémon Sleep turning towards nightmarish ghosts like Gengar, or a growing cast of horror characters in Fortnite, there’s a good chance one game or other will land a scare.

This year, Epic Games, Zynga, The Pokémon Company, Scopely, Intelligent Systems and even The New York Times are among those dressing up their games for the occasion. Many of them also recently landed among our Top 50 Mobile Game Makers of 2026.

Dressing up in Fortnite

The aptly named Fortnitemares event has brought a month of cursed content to Epic Games’ flagship, tapping into a lineup of characters like Freddy Krueger, Ghost Face and Freddy Fazbear. In fact, characters from the Five Nights at Freddy’s universe are going all-in on the fright factor, with their outfits able to show battle damage.

Other IPs trickling in throughout October have included Hollow Knight, Slender Man, Beetlejuice and Obsession. Meanwhile, gameplay has seen players firing pumpkin rockets, teleporting around and dropping into Reload’s Nitemare Island.

Navigating Roblox

The Hollow is a platform-wide survival event currently live in Roblox, challenging players with navigating mazes. Each day over the past week, a new monster has appeared from a range of horror experiences on the platform, making The Hollow that much scarier.

There are a total of nine Roblox monsters expected to appear during the event, from Dandy’s World, 99 Nights in the Forest, Scary Shawarma Kiosk and more.

The upside is a series of quests with exclusive rewards, including special UGC items that might even help with surviving the event itself. Halloween-themed items are also on sale, with the whole campaign reaching its climax on October 31st.

Plenty of treats in Clash of Clans

This Clash-O-Ween, the Cosmic Curse has returned to Supercell’s Clash of Clans throughout the month of October with portals, galaxy-spanning showdowns and new hero skins.

Events this month have included Portal Panic Medal, the Clan War League, Totem Thrower Mass Troop and the Cosmic Streak community event. It’s given gamers plenty of reasons to play, whether trying out temporary characters, collecting Soul Elixirs to help Builder Imp get home, earning Rift Medals or turning attacks on bases into a daily streak.

Candy Crush’s tricks and treats

The invasion of the Jellynauts has seen Candy Town overrun with hordes of mischievous monsters. They’re running wild and stealing gold, but Candy Crush players may earn some gold themselves if they can collect enough purple candy to rise up the leaderboards.

King has also redecorated Candy Crush’s level backgrounds and Saga map for the occasion, with special in-game elements, seasonal pins and a Spooky Season Pass.

Zynga’s cohesive catalogue

Mobile giant Zynga is running Halloween events across 16 of its live games, including the likes of Dragon City, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, FarmVille 3, Game of Thrones Slots and Golf Rival.

FarmVille 3 has opened an in-game haunted Pirate Attraction for the occasion alongside a rescue-mission plot, meanwhile Game of Thrones Slots has sentenced players to a month in the cursed halls of Harrenhal.

Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells has leaned on the Marauder’s Map, while CSR2, the last of the 16 games to launch its Halloween campaign, currently features a Blood Moon Run event where the best racers can earn themselves a Dodge Charger Daytona ‘Demon’ 1970 car. In-game, of course.

Talking Tom, Talking Angela and seasonal features

Outfit7 is also tapping into this annual occasion with campaigns across its catalogue. A total of nine mobile games are running events where players can tackle challenges, check out the latest visuals, collect Pumpkin Tokens and more.

My Talking Tom 2 is offering an adventure inside the new Desert Temple with 18 rare collectables to be found. In My Talking Angela 2, players can experiment with customisable poses, outfits, soundtracks and backgrounds to create unique videos and compete for the best clip.

Meanwhile, Talking Tom Gold Run and Talking Tom Hero Dash feature Halloween tracks with nighttime visuals and seasonal obstacles. There are a number of premium outfits to be found across the portfolio.

Pokémon’s plans

Pokémon’s mobile catalogue spans many games in many genres, and more than one of them are celebrating in style this spooky season.

Pokémon Sleep is taking a break from its usual cosy, relaxing atmosphere by putting the focus on ghost and dark Pokémon. Misdreavus and Mismagius are appearing for the first time, meanwhile classic ghoul Gengar is getting in the Halloween spirit with adjusted stats - giving it a higher chance of finding in-game ingredients. In fact, all ghost Pokémon are bringing more ingredients than usual.

Over in puzzle game Pokémon Café Remix, fans can find chocolate, marshmallows and other treats in Mienshao's Happy Halloween 2026 event.

And, in DeNA’s Pokémon Masters EX, October’s gacha has been packed with villains in seasonal outfits, each teaming up with one of the four Treasures of Ruin. Archie has allied with Wo-Chien, Maxie with Ting-Lu, Ghetsis with Chien-Pao and Lysandre with Chi-Yu.

Halloween gets Go-ing

Pokémon Go is also celebrating Halloween with a two-part event, promising plenty of candy and cosmetics. The first phase of the event sees Pikachu and Zubat appearing in dapper hats, while ghost Pokémon Sinistea is wearing a new bow. Other ghosts like Drifblim and Duskull may also be found, all to the score of a remixed Lavender Town for those daring enough to turn their volume up at night.

In the second phase, starting in early November, ghost Pokémon Sableye will be able to unlock its Super Max Level to use an additional Charged Attack, Night Shade+, when Mega Evolved. Newer Pokémon species Greavard will also have a chance to appear as a shiny for the first time.

Monopoly Go’s Monster Mash

Scopely’s Monopoly Go plans got started much sooner, with the Monster Mash beginning in late September and set to last a full season.

The event features tricks, treats, crossovers with the KPop Demon Hunters and Ghostbusters, as well as stickers celebrating the style of the season. Players can hunt for sweets, take on a new team minigame and even visit houses across the board in hopes of a tasty surprise.

At the same time, they might encounter a supernatural guest or two.

Jump scares in Imagine Island

After winning Best Web Game at our Mobile Games Awards this summer, Imagine Island is keeping up the momentum into autumn with a Halloween makeover and an island-building contest open to all players.

The competition is aptly named Jump Scares, as developer Magic Potion Games has introduced building kits and interactive jump scares, zombie hands, ghosts and more. Players can also unlock costumes to get dressed up for the occasion.

Emerging from the shadows

Characters from across the Fire Emblem universe are dressing up this Halloween, available in Fire Emblem Heroes’ gacha alongside the latest all-powerful skills. This year’s roster includes Goldmary from Switch title Fire Emblem Engage, Janaff from the Wii era’s Radiant Dawn and three characters originally created for mobile spinoff Fire Emblem Shadows.

Kurt, Rose and Shea are Shadows’ first original characters to arrive in Heroes, one year after the social deduction game’s release. The spinoff is already a good fit for Halloween, with each character having a human form and monstrous transformation - changing like a werewolf into all manner of creatures.

Shadows also has a Halloween log-in bonus underway, overlapping with the release of its latest season pass character Bernadetta - a scaredy-cat debuting just in time for a fright.

Spooks here and spooks there

AviaGames’ Solitaire Clash is currently running the Spookitaire: Cold Case event, testing players’ detective skills with three mysteries to investigate. In recent weeks, players have been finding clues in-game amid an aesthetic shift with various Halloween-themed skins.

NetEase Games’ Dunk City Dynasty has also embraced the spooky season with themed visuals and a range of outfits like the Triumph Reaper or the Pixel Pumpkin and Full Moon set. The Halloween Trip event is seeing players explore a special map and complete quests. There’s even a treasure hunt underway.

Strikerz Inc’s cross-platform football game UFL might earn a red card on a real pitch, as footballers have thrown the regular rules out the window and unlocked near-supernatural abilities. Strikers have become dangerous attackers determined to score goals, while defenders have awakened hidden talents and gameplay possibilities. Naturally, matches take place beneath a full moon.

PlayDucky’s Melon Sandbox has teamed up with Poppy Playtime for a Halloween event where toys do the playing. Horror characters like Huggy Wuggy and Boxy Boo are making an appearance, as is a board game event with plenty of exclusive rewards.

This week, various games from The New York Times have embraced the spirit of Halloween with special puzzles. Connections, Spelling Bee and Strands are all taking part, as are the Daily, Midi and Mini Crosswords. There was even an in-person element on October 28th, as players in New York could earn free sweets in the East Village by showing off any completed New York Times Games puzzle.