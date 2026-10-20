Dragon City, FarmVille 3, Golf Rival: Zynga’s Halloween plans for 16 live games

Zynga's portfolio includes 16 games celebrating Halloween this year.

Seasonal events are running across Two Dots, Golf Rival, Game of Thrones Slots and more

Zynga is running Halloween events across 16 of its live games, including hits like Dragon City and Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells.

Ahead of the holiday on October 31st, the company’s mobile portfolio is playing host to a range of campaigns, some having started as early as October 1st and running throughout the month.

FarmVille 3, Game of Thrones Slots and Golf Rival were among the first to kickstart the season’s events. FarmVille 3 opened an in-game haunted Pirate Attraction and a rescue-mission plot, while Game of Thrones Slots has sentenced players to a month in the infamous halls of Harrenhal.

In Golf Rival, players can take on opponents in the revamped Corn Maze Special Challenge, face off in a new haunted course with shifting physics and collect 18 pages of spooky stickers. By collecting them all, they can unlock exclusive seasonal rewards.

Suitably spooky

Zynga’s portfolio of games featuring Halloween events this year include:

FarmVille 2: Country Escape

FarmVille 3

Golf Rival

Game of Thrones Slots

Empires and Puzzles

Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells

Words With Friends

Dragon City

Hit It Rich

Merge Dragons

Top Eleven

Wizard of Oz Slots

Two Dots

Zynga Poker

Monster Legends

CSR2

Among the 16 games, content is currently live in 15 of them. CSR2 is the only title yet to feature its Halloween 2026 event - scheduled to go live on October 22nd. This shorter campaign will run until October 31st with a limited-time Blood Moon Run event, expected to award the best racers with the Dodge Charger Daytona ‘Demon’ 1970 car. The game's atmosphere will also change beneath an autumn sky.

Other campaigns already in progress include the activation of the Marauder’s Map in Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, a Spooky Soirée Scavenger Hunt in Two Dots and a series of decorations in Dragon City, including a broomstick collection.

FarmVille 2: Country Escape is also running a charity event with the Blue Cross until November 10th.