GTA 6 has launched today, a cultural phenomenon and one of the biggest game releases ever.

Market intelligence firm Sensor Tower estimates Rockstar’s blockbuster already hit $1.65 billion in pre-order revenue from over 17 million copies sold. PlayStation is said to take 75% of sales, while Xbox makes up 25%. For context and comparison, GTA V surpassed $1bn in three days when it released back in 2013.

The big console and PC publishers are largely avoiding launches of their own around the big release. That’s left some room for indie titles, like Battle Bears Gold, to try their luck in what they see as a less crowded space right now, even in a market where competition is still high and more games are being released than ever. It's a challenge further compounded by generative AI tools.

There’s good reason for developers to avoid the release window, of course. Stream Charts gives a sense of the scale of the release, claiming a record 7.9m concurrent views across live streaming platforms like Twitch, YouTube and Kick at launch. The second highest ever was the closed beta of Valorant at 1.7m.

A Sensor Tower report highlighted how past big game launches saw PlayStation catalogue daily active users drop, indexed to the average in the 28 days pre-launch. “Past high profile launches dented the market. GTA 6 will crater it,” the firm noted.

Sensor Tower predicts daily players on other games will collectively decline by over 10% in the month following GTA 6’s launch. For comparison, Monster Hunter Wilds sparked an 8% decline. The games most likely to be impacted, it said, are Fortnite and single-player triple-A games. The market intelligence firm estimates 42% of GTA 5 Online monthly active players overlap with Fortnite.

The mobile impact

Sensor Tower predicts the impact won’t just be felt on console, but mobile too. It anticipates hours spent on mobile games in the US will drop by 20m in the first 30 days after GTA 6’s launch. Streaming apps could see a 6m drop-off in hours spent.

One game expected to be unaffected and hold engagement levels is Roblox, given its continued steady performance during previous high-profile launches - though none of those were at the scale of GTA 6.

Social media, music and podcast apps, and food delivery apps are all expected to see a rise with sustained spikes in engagement. Hours spent in social media apps such as Discord, Reddit and platforms that could show GTA 6 clips are predicted to rise by 60m in the first 30 days.

Rockstar’s mobile games

GTA games published by Rockstar on mobile have seen a record 10 months for downloads this year between January and October, according to AppMagic data. For the period in 2026, the titles generated a combined 30.4m installs, a rise of 36.2% year-over-year.

The most popular game by downloads was GTA: Liberty City Stories, which garnered close to 10m downloads. That was followed by 7.6m downloads for GTA: Vice City - Definitive and 4.1m for GTA: Chinatown Wars. Player spending saw a 1% decline, despite the increase in installs.

AppMagic data only goes as far back as 2015. Since then, Grand Theft Auto 5: The Manual has picked up the most downloads at an estimated 79.2m. It tops GTA: Liberty City Stories at 42m and Chinatown Wars at 16.5m.

The biggest revenue generator, meanwhile, is San Andreas at $56m, followed by Vice City at $16.6m and Grand Theft Auto 3 at $7.5m

Separately, Netflix launched GTA: San Andreas, GTA: Vice City and GTA 3 on its subscription service in 2023. While they were available, San Andreas picked up 53.8m installs, Vice City garnered 9m and GTA 3 picked up 3.9m. As of December 2025, all titles have been removed from the platform.

Mobile’s contenders

A few mobile games have tried to capture the GTA 6 hype over the past couple of years.

One look at the most downloaded action-adventure games for 2026 on AppMagic tells the story. The number two game with 41.8m downloads is MadOutGames’ MadOut 2: Grand Auto Racing. In number three, while not particularly GTA-like, Naxeex’s Rope Hero: Vice Town uses the key word in its title.

Chillbase’s OneState RP is perhaps the biggest success story. It ranks fifth for action-adventure game downloads at 25.1m and top for player spending at $49m this year. Over its lifetime the title has accumulated 61.7m installs and $90m in revenue.

Other popular titles include Indian Theft Aura Simulator, Flex City RP: Car Game Online, Rio Rise, Gangstar Mirage City (also known as Codename Crime-Vice Open World, for that SEO juice) and Grand Mobile: RP Open World.

Elsewhere, there’s Hotta Studio’s Neverness to Everness, which takes a more fantasy anime style in an urban setting. Meanwhile, NetEase is publishing another anime open-world RPG across platforms in 2027: Naked Rain Studio’s Ananta.

It seems there are few places escaping the GTA 6 hype - a cultural touchstone for the games industry not seen since perhaps Fortnite and Pokémon Go.