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PGC Barcelona takeaways, the UK's social media ban and Fortnite vs Roblox | Week in Mobile Games podcast

The PocketGamer.biz podcast team give you the state of play every week. Here's where to get it and what's inside this week's episode 94...
Craig Chapple
By Craig Chapple
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PGC Barcelona takeaways, the UK's social media ban and Fortnite vs Roblox | Week in Mobile Games podcast
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PocketGamer.biz head of content Craig Chapple, editorial director for events Mariam Ahmad and features and data editor Aaron Astle talk through the latest games industry news on the 94th episode of the Week in Mobile Games Podcast.

On the show we discuss:

Listen. Learn. Enjoy.

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To make sure you get the latest episode of the PocketGamer.biz Podcast each and every week, you can subscribe on your favourite services. Find us on YouTube, tune in on Spotify, or find our back catalogue over on our podcast page.

Want more insights into industry trends and hot topics? Check out world-class speakers sharing their expertise at one of our conferences. You can find details of our upcoming events here.

Companies

Epic Games
FirstLook
NetEase
Roblox
Rockstar North
The Pokemon Company

Events

Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona 2026

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