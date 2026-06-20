PGC Barcelona takeaways, the UK's social media ban and Fortnite vs Roblox | Week in Mobile Games podcast
The PocketGamer.biz podcast team give you the state of play every week. Here's where to get it and what's inside this week's episode 94...
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PocketGamer.biz head of content Craig Chapple, editorial director for events Mariam Ahmad and features and data editor Aaron Astle talk through the latest games industry news on the 94th episode of the Week in Mobile Games Podcast.
On the show we discuss:
- Takeaways from Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona 2026.
- The UK social media ban for under-16s.
- The launch of Pokémon Champions on mobile.
- How Where Winds Meet made $22.1m on mobile in six months outside of China.
- Unreal Engine for Fortnite creator payouts surpass $1 billion - and the Roblox vs Fortnite battle.
- Whether GTA VI will really impact mobile game spending.
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