GTA VI launch may affect spending on some mobile game genres

94% of those surveyed plan to purchase GTA VI.

Casual mobile titles are likely to remain unaffected.

FirstLook says mid-core mobile genres could be the most affected by shifting player attention.

A recent survey commissioned by FirstLook suggests that the launch of GTA VI could impact player spending habits, with almost a third of players expecting to reduce their overall games spending during the title’s release window.

The research surveyed 2000 players across the UK and the US and found that 29% expect to spend less on games during November and December 2026 following the launch of Rockstar's highly anticipated game. Meanwhile, 94% said that they plan to purchase the game.

The study also found that players expect GTA VI to cost around $78, which is below the widely rumoured $100 price point. 59% of respondents said the rumoured price tag would be too expensive, and 40% said $100 would be a fair price.

Mobile impact

Speaking to PocketGamer.biz, FirstLook CEO Eden Chen said he expects any impact on mobile gaming to be concentrated in genres that share audiences with core PC and console titles.

“Casual heavy-hitters won’t budge, but I expect mobile to see a minor overall dip because the mid-core segment relies on multi-platform core gamers who may shift time and wallet attention towards GTA VI,” said Chen.

According to Chen, previous Triple-A releases have not significantly disrupted the mobile market. However, he thinks that GTA VI could represent a unique case given the wider industry's response to the game’s launch window.

“The way console and PC developers are moving their projects out of the November release schedule shows that the industry expects player attention to be squarely on Rockstar, and that’s reflected in our research data, which shows a decrease in consumer spend expected during the launch period.”

Chen added that casual mobile titles are likely to remain unaffected, but other genres could face more pressure.

“I don’t expect casual titles such as Monopoly GO! and Royal Match to suffer, but mid-core strategy, role-playing, and shooter genres are vulnerable to a decline in player engagement. That’s because their active user bases overlap with the core console gaming audience.”