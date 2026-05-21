FirstLook launches AI agent to unify player data and game marketing workflows

Tool turns player data into campaigns using simple text prompts.

Supports analysis across Twitch, Discord, TikTok, Steam and more.

Integrates with AI tools like ChatGPT via MCP server.

FirstLook has launched FirstLook Agent to help game studios turn fragmented player and community data into live campaigns using simple text prompts.

The platform allows studios to analyse sentiment, identify player behaviours, segment audiences, generate content and deploy targeted campaigns across specific player groups. It also provides integrated reporting and analytics to measure performance.

Firstlook said companies including Team17, Avalanche Studios Group, Krafton and Remedy Entertainment are already using the platform.

The system can also integrate with AI assistants such as Claude and ChatGPT through FirstLook’s MCP server, allowing teams to launch campaigns from chat-based interfaces.

Unified player engagement

The company said the AI-powered marketing system is designed to support teams working across increasingly fragmented channels such as Twitch, YouTube, TikTok, Discord, forums, storefronts and live service platforms.

“Game marketing has only gotten harder," said FirstLook founder and CPO Robert van Hoesel. “More channels, more noise, more tools.

“We've watched community managers spend their week digging through Discord, Steam reviews, surveys and playtime data, and copy-pasting threads into ChatGPT just to get a read on what their players actually think.

“At FirstLook, for the first time, every signal a studio has about its players, from sentiment and playtime to purchases and community conversations, sits in one place.

“Now with the FirstLook Agent as a side-kick, studios can reason over all of it and act on it: re-engaging dormant players, drafting an announcement, addressing a community concern before it spreads. That's what gives studios the confidence to build player relationships at scale."