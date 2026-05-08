InMobi acquires mobile growth platform MobileAction

InMobi will focus investment in MobileAction on product innovation and go-to-market efforts.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Tech firm InMobi has acquired mobile apps growth platform MobileAction for an undisclosed fee.

MobileAction specialises in offering AI-powered marketing services for Apple Ads and App Store optimisation. InMobi said the deal would help strengthen its advertising services by helping brands reach new users on iOS.

MobileAction is said to have access to data including over 90 million creatives, six million keywords, five million apps, 100,000 publishers and 500,000 advertisers. Its customers include Google, Meta and Playtika, among others.

The company will continue to operate as its own dedicated platform following the deal. InMobi said it will invest in product innovation and global go-to-market efforts, with a focus on the US, APAC, MENA and other regions.

"Agentic world"

"As the advertising ecosystem shifts toward AI-led intelligence and platform-native expertise, marketers need partners who can deliver both scale and precision," said InMobi VP and GM Rohit Dosi.

"MobileAction's AI-powered platform and leadership in helping marketers drive growth for their apps makes this a highly strategic addition to InMobi Advertising. Together, we're better positioned to help marketers and brands drive sustainable, intelligent growth in an agentic world."

MobileAction CEO Aykut Karaalioglu commented: "Joining InMobi marks an exciting next chapter for MobileAction. I look forward to partnering with Rohit, and I am confident our shared vision for the future of agentic AI-driven advertising - spanning innovation, data-driven decision-making, and customer impact - will allow us to accelerate our roadmap and deliver even greater value to marketers worldwide."