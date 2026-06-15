UK social media ban plans could affect gaming platform features

Gaming services could face new restrictions aimed at limiting contact with strangers.

Proposed measures may remove chat features that allow communication with unknown users.

Starmer described the planned gaming regulations as "world-leading".

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has revealed plans for an "Australia plus" online safety package that would ban children under 16 from accessing major social media platforms, including TikTok, Instagram and X.

As reported by The Guardian, the rules are expected before Christmas and come into force around spring 2027.

The government are also looking at introducing restrictions on high-risk features in gaming services and live-streaming platforms, including limiting contact from strangers for users under 16. Though these measures would not prevent children from participating in multiplayer games.

“Some technology companies want us to think that social media is unchangeable, part of an almost natural order," said Starmer. “But we have to resist that kind of learned helplessness. We have agency, we can change it, and we will.

“Yes, it’s hard to legislate for, hard to regulate, hard to enforce. And we’re not just bringing forward a ban, we’re going further. We’re taking world-leading action on gaming services and live streaming platforms, where at the moment strangers can contact any child unchecked."

Classification for games

UK trade body UKIE has welcomed the government treating video games separately from social media.

CEO Nick Poole told GamesIndustry.biz the sector already protects young players through PEGI ratings and default-off communication features for child accounts, and offered UKIE as a technical partner on any games-specific rules.

“We welcome the recognition in today’s announcement that games are distinct from social media,” said Poole. “Through initiatives like the PEGI age rating system, we have provided parents and players with clear, trusted guidance on age-appropriate game content for more than 20 years.

“Major platforms have demonstrated significant safety innovation in this area, including communication features which are switched off by default for child accounts.”

Government sources cited harmful content, addictive features and unwanted stranger contact as key motivations. Under-18s will also be barred from romantic or sexual AI chatbots.

The plans follow a consultation in which nine in 10 parents backed a minimum age of 16, though critics question enforcement. The move builds on Australia's under-16 ban, in force since December 2025.