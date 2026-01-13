Halal Games launches with values-driven game development focus

The Egypt-based studio is targeting PC platforms, with plans to expand into mobile as it grows.

The approach is designed to avoid compromising entertainment quality while remaining ethically grounded.

The studio is currently working on a horror title centred on immersive environmental storytelling.

Halal Games has launched to develop original games for regional and global audiences.

Based in Egypt, the studio is focused on developing PC titles with plans to explore mobile platforms as it grows and expands.

Halal Games is currently a small, early-stage team of fewer than 10 people, operating as a distributed studio with members in Egypt and abroad.

The developer said its vision is to create fun, meaningful, and engaging games without gambling mechanics, musical instruments or explicit content without compromising entertainment's value.

Bold vision

The studio has released one game, Apocalypse, and is currently developing a horror title focused on immersive environmental storytelling, using subtle mechanics to build tension, mystery, and psychological fear.

“Halal Games was inspired by the idea that games can be both entertaining and ethically grounded," Halal Games CEO and founder Hassan Sherif told PocketGamer.biz. “I wanted to create experiences that respect values without sacrificing creativity or quality.

“Our vision is to build original, meaningful games that prove ethical design and strong gameplay can coexist, while opening the door for a new wave of values-driven game development.”