New studio Kemet Entertainment opens in Cairo

The studio said it is not building games for a region, but for a global audience.

Artificial intelligence will be used as part of the studio’s creative and development process.

The studio’s long-term vision includes building cross-media worlds and lasting intellectual property.

Newly formed studio Kemet Entertainment has launched to build globally competitive titles from the Middle East, starting with mobile.

Based in Egypt, the company positions itself as a next-generation entertainment studio focused on creating accessible, addictive gameplay experiences. It currently operates with a lean team of fewer than 10 people.

While rooted in the MENA region, Kemet Entertainment said its ambition is to develop games for a global audience rather than focusing solely on regional markets.

Its development philosophy centres on rapid prototyping, early testing and continuous iteration, with an emphasis on strong core gameplay systems designed to drive long-term player engagement.

The studio also plans to leverage emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence to expand creative possibilities and player interaction.

Long-term vision

Kemet Entertainment will initially focus on mobile titles, with its first release expected in the near future. The studio also plans to build cross-media intellectual property and immersive entertainment experiences.

The company said it aims to contribute to the growth of creative talent in the Middle East while demonstrating that globally relevant entertainment can be developed within the region.

“I finally took a step I was thinking about since I entered this industry, and now I would like to introduce a great team I'm a part of," said co-founder Abdelrahman Abbas in a post.

“We're making games because we love games, and yep, we played a lot. I'm quite ready to share with you guys our very first game release, and how the journey was marvellous."