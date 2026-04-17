Highrise partners with Neopets for a limited-time mobile crossover

The crossover introduces Neopia locations like Faerieland and Tyrannia.

The event includes minigames, raffles, and collectable accessories.

The collaboration runs from April 17th through mid-May.

Pocket Worlds' Highrise has teamed up with Neopets to bring the virtual pet franchise into its mobile social world in a limited-time crossover event.

The collaboration commences from April 17th and will allow Highrise users to collect and customise Neopets including Kacheek, Xweetok, and Aisha, while exploring familiar locations from Neopia.

Players can take part in a range of themed activities, including spinning the Wheel of Excitement, entering the Money Tree raffle, and playing minigames like Volcano Run II and Whack a Beast.

New experiences

The event also features collectable paintbrush variants, 30 accessories, and weekly free Neopet giveaways throughout its run. The event will run until mid-May, with more updates and features planned throughout the event period.

“We’re dedicated to ensuring Highrise remains the best user-generated virtual world today," said Pocket Worlds CEO Anton Bernstein. “Neopets is a legendary game we all grew up playing, and it's the perfect match for our users, who come to Highrise to make new friends."

He added: “At their core, Highrise and Neopets are both about eternally resonating themes of expressing your creativity and true self. We’re excited for players to interact with Neopets in an entirely new way with their friends in Highrise."

Neopets CEO Dominic Law commented: “I’m thrilled to see Neopets evolving into a place where our community can hang out together, no matter where they are. Highrise is the perfect home for this next chapter.

He added: “Whether you’ve been with us for twenty years or are just starting your journey today, this partnership creates a playground where everyone belongs, creativity thrives, and every player can tell their own story."