Honor of Kings World Cup 2026 brings Honor of Kings and Arena of Valor teams together

The tournament introduces a cross-title competitive structure designed to unify previously separate esports ecosystems.

New regional representation from India and Southeast Asia reflects the continued expansion of the Honor of Kings competitive footprint.

Additional Arena of Valor heroes will be integrated into the tournament patch to support the shared competitive format.

Leading teams from Honor of Kings and Arena of Valor will compete at this year's Honor of Kings World Cup in Riyadh from July 30th 2026.

Held as part of the 2026 Esports World Cup, the tournament will feature 20 teams competing for a $3 million prize pool across multiple regional leagues, including circuits in Southeast Asia, Brazil, and India.

The event features expanded international representation from markets such as Thailand, Vietnam, and Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.

Moreover, the tournament introduces a shared competitive format between the two titles, integrating additional Arena of Valor heroes to unify previously separate regional esports ecosystems.

Three-stage format

Competition will run from July 30th to August 8th across three phases: a play-in stage, a group stage, and a single-elimination playoff round.

Teams will advance through a series of best-of-three matches before culminating in a best-of-seven final.

The event follows continued growth for the franchise, with combined monthly active users across the Honor of Kings titles surpassing 260m in 2025.