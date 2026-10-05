Hot Five: AppLovin’s legal action against Unity, the EU Kids Act, and SpecialEffect’s One Special Day

To help get you primed and ready for another week in mobile gaming, we’ve curated the biggest stories you need to know from the last seven days.

1) AppLovin takes legal action against Unity over Ad Quality SDK

AppLovin has applied for a temporary restraining order in California against Unity over data collected through the latter’s Ad Quality SDK.

AppLovin alleged that Unity’s SDK has collected data related to ads won and served by AppLovin, and that Unity has used the information to help train models that compete with its advertising business.

2) SpecialEffect’s One Special Day mobile promotion goes live

SpecialEffect’s One Special Day mobile promotion went live last week, with players able to support the charity through select games like Hay Day, Golf Clash and Subway Surfers.

SpecialEffect set out hopes to raise more than £500,000 through this year’s campaign.

3) A pocket guide to the EU Kids Act: What games companies need to know

Veronica Perez Lima of Flux Digital Policy has explained what the proposed EU Kids Act could mean for games.

Games don’t have a default minimum age, but must provide a high level of privacy, safety and security for minors with or without an account. Features prohibited for children will require age verification to unlock for adults, beyond T&Cs or self-reporting.

4) Europe's CPC targets King, Supercell, Mojang and others over virtual currencies

Europe's Consumer Protection Cooperation Network is taking "coordinated actions" against a number of top games companies, investigating compliance with key principles.

The move follows the announcement of key principles last year for virtual currencies in games, which called on publishers to display the real cost of microtransactions.

5) Leus launches Cohort Purchasing platform for mobile games

UA financing and analytics outfit Leus has launched a Cohort Purchasing platform for mobile games.

The company said it can evaluate unsaturated cohorts from as early as day seven.