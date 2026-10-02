SpecialEffect’s One Special Day mobile promotion goes live

SpecialEffect’s One Special Day mobile promotion is live today, with Supercell, Rovio and Sybo among the companies taking part.

The charity is aiming to raise more than £500,000 through this year’s campaign.

SpecialEffect’s One Special Day mobile promotion is live today, with players able to support the charity through selected mobile games and DLC.

Participating games include Hay Day, Golf Clash, Subway Surfers and Dream League Soccer. Companies including Supercell, Rovio, Sybo and more will donate a percentage of UK revenue from qualifying purchases to SpecialEffect.

The promotion is part of the charity’s wider One Special Day campaign, now in its eleventh year. SpecialEffect is hoping to raise more than £500,000 through this year’s campaign.

Supporting accessibility

SpecialEffect’s teams of therapists and technical specialists provide assessments and customised technology loans to help physically disabled people access gaming. The charity also shares what it learns with hardware and software developers to help make games and technology more accessible.

“We’ve been proud to partner with SpecialEffect across our games for nearly a decade, and that relationship has grown far beyond One Special Day,” said Supercell’s social impact and sustainability lead Deborah Mensah-Bonsu.

“From cycling in Helsinki and joining One Special Walk in London, to learning from their incredible work as we think more deeply about inclusive design. We’re continually inspired by their tenacity, generosity and tremendous heart, and by how they show the games industry can genuinely change lives for the better.”

SpecialEffect COO Tom Donegan added: “We’re truly grateful to our partners for their generous involvement in One Special Day 2026. As demand for our projects and services continues to rise, this valuable contribution will play a vital role in helping us share the joy of gaming with thousands of people with physical disabilities around the world.”

SpecialEffect has also recently launched Open Drive, its first iOS mobile game, designed for players with a wide range of disabilities.

This year’s wider One Special Day campaign has already featured a Steam Sale, a Green Man Gaming Bundle and the second One Special Walk in London, alongside other supporting activities and studio events.