Hot Five: Supercell is shutting down Squad Busters, Pokémon TCG Pocket hits $1.3bn, and Google Play opens up

To help get you primed and ready for another week in mobile gaming, we’ve curated the biggest stories you need to know from the last seven days.

1) Fire Emblem Shadows makes less than $200,000 in 30 days

Nintendo took everyone by surprise when it shadow-dropped Fire Emblem Shadows on mobile, six years after Mario Kart Tour and a follow-up to its biggest mobile title to date - the $1.3 billion revenue-generating Fire Emblem Heroes.

But Nintendo’s latest mobile game hasn’t had the same roaring success of its predecessor, generating just under $200,000 in its first 30 days. That’s less than 0.4% of Fire Emblem Heroes’ first month earnings.

2) Supercell will shut down Squad Busters next year

After a big launch, $100 million, and a reboot, Supercell is shutting down its sixth global release Squad Busters. IAPs have been removed, with the final update going live in December before it’s taken offline for good next year.

The decision to end development on the title marks the first time the famous Finnish studio has ever closed a live game.

3) Pokémon TCG Pocket dethrones Pokémon Go as it celebrates first anniversary and $1.3bn

DeNA’s Pokémon TCG Pocket has just celebrated its first anniversary - bagging $1.3 billion in its first year.

According to AppMagic estimates, the title had a more lucrative first year than even Pokémon Go.

4) Google Play injunction can "transform Android game economics"

Facing a court injunction until November 2027, Google Play has changed its rules in the US to enable alternative payment methods and links to off-store promotions in a move that could “transform Android game economics”.

“I fully expect this to transform Android game economics in the US, and to unlock a wave of distribution, product, and business model innovation from games teams, including those who have been cautious up until this point,” Stash chief growth officer Archie Stonehill told PocketGamer.biz.

5) Supercell’s Boat Game sets sail for second alpha test

Supercell is inviting players to join the second alpha test for its in-development title Boat Game.

The title was revealed in February earlier this year when it opened up submissions for its first alpha test. It has players exploring islands, collecting treasure and shooting enemies.