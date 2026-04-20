Hot Five: Supercell’s strategy, Aptoide vs Google, and the UK Games Fund’s £28.5m pledge

To help get you primed and ready for another week in mobile gaming, we’ve curated the biggest stories you need to know from the last seven days.

1) Supercell president: "If we want to be one of the very best mobile game companies in the world, great live ops isn't enough"

PocketGamer.biz spoke with Supercell president Sara Bach about her new position and how the company plans to remain competitive. She acknowledged Supercell’s recent track record with new game launches has not met expectations.

"Players move between games and that’s fine. Our goal isn’t to be the only game in someone’s life. We’d rather be one of the games players come home to," she said.

2) Reforged Studios secures $30m to scale global games IP platform

Reforged Studios has secured a $30 million investment to accelerate the building of a platform for video game IP and publishing.

The round was led by New York-based private investment firm MEP Capital Management.

3) Aptoide sues Google over alleged Android App Store monopoly

Aptoide filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google over alleged unlawful restrictions on competition in the Android app ecosystem.

Aptoide argued this is done through control of app distribution and in-app billing systems.

4) Government pledges £28.5m for UK Games Fund to boost industry

The UK Government has pledged a £28.5m UK Games Fund to support the growth of games developers.

Applications opened on April 14th, 2026, with an Entry Track providing up to £20,000 for newly formed companies.

5) How Tilting Point and AN Games are taking on the 4X strategy space with Avatar: Realms Collide

Avatar: Realms Collide project director Junhyoung Lee spoke with PocketGamer.biz about approaches to live ops and working on a big licence like Avatar: The Last Airbender.

"The 4X strategy space is highly competitive, dominated by long-standing titles with deeply entrenched and loyal player bases, making it a difficult market for new entrants to break into. However, through this incredible Avatar IP, which is beloved by millions of fans across the world, we have been able to find our place within the 4X genre," he said.