Aptoide sues Google over alleged Android App Store monopoly

Aptoide alleges Google maintains an anticompetitive chokehold over the Android app ecosystem.

The lawsuit argues that Google restricts access to key apps and services needed for competitors to scale.

Aptoide has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google over alleged unlawful restrictions on competition in the Android app ecosystem through control of app distribution and in-app billing systems.

As reported by Reuters, the complaint, filed in a federal court in San Francisco, argues that Google maintains an "anticompetitive chokehold" over Android distribution. Aptoide said this prevents rival app stores from scaling despite offering lower commissions and reduced costs for users.

The lawsuit seeks an injunction to halt the alleged practices along with unspecified triple damages. Aptoide said it has pursued regulatory action before, including a 2014 complaint to European Union antitrust authorities.

Legal momentum

Aptoide had over 436,000 apps in its portfolio as of 2024 and over 200 million annual users, but claims Google steers developers toward Google Play and limits access to major titles.

The filing comes amid wider scrutiny of Google following its years-long legal battle with Epic Games, leading to court-ordered reforms.

Google has separately defended ongoing antitrust cases in the United States, including a 2024 ruling that its search engine operated as a monopoly. Appeals are ongoing, and no structural breakup was mandated.