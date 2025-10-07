87% of mobile game developers rely on Google and Apple for most revenue

67% of developers are concerned about their dependence on Apple and Google.

High platform fees and marketing costs remain top frustrations for more than half of developers.

73% expect double-digit revenue growth from adopting alternative app stores.

Up to 87% of senior developers say most of their revenue still comes from Google Play and Apple’s App Store.

That's according to a new survey from Aptoide, which showed that 84% of developers believe the industry can’t sustain itself under the dominance of just two major app stores.

Moreover, the findings show a strained ecosystem, with 67% of developers worried about their dependence on Apple and Google, and 51% frustrated by high store fees and marketing costs.

Developers also see strong growth potential in adopting multiple app stores, with 73% expecting double-digit revenue increases driven by access to new users and more freedom from restrictive policies.

The report found that developers' biggest frustrations include high platform fees (51%), rising marketing and acquisition costs (46%), rigid policies (44%), and ongoing challenges with game discoverability (43%).

Reset overdue

Looking ahead, 74% of the 300 senior-level professionals from mobile game studios in the US and UK expect alternative app stores to become key to their distribution strategies within five years.

“The mobile game ecosystem is overdue for a reset. For too long, an entrenched duopoly has stifled commercial and creative potential, setting too many rules and taking too much revenue," said Aptoide CEO and co-founder Paulo Trezentos.

“Our findings confirm that developers are ready to reclaim control. A new wave of opportunity is emerging through alternative app stores - platforms that offer game makers greater control, better economics, and access to untapped audiences.”

You can access the full report here.