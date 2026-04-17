Reforged Studios secures $30m to scale global games IP platform

Reforged is targeting proven games and studios with long-term growth potential

The company is building a platform to extend the lifecycle of existing game IP

The deal positions Reforged as a growing consolidator in the indie games market

Malta-based Reforged Studios has secured $30 million in growth investment to accelerate its strategy of building a platform for video game IP and publishing.

The investment follows Reforged’s recent acquisition of German independent publisher and developer Headup. It also provides the capital foundation to scale its vision of acquiring and extending the lifecycle of gaming properties across a global audience.

Reforged said it is focused on identifying proven games and studios with strong communities and long-term potential, and applying operational, commercial, and technological expertise to unlock further value.

Its portfolio now includes recognised titles such as Bridge Constructor, Pumpkin Jack, and Super Meat Boy 3D, with further expansion planned across both content and capability.

Expanding reach

MEP Capital Management, a New York-based private investment firm specialising in media and entertainment led the round.

Moreover, Reforged said the deal will allow it to become a consolidator and operator within the independent and mid-market gaming sector, combining capital and creative alignment to support the next generation of game franchises.

“Reforged is building a long-term home for exceptional games and the teams behind them. Our focus is not just on acquisition, but on creating a platform that expands the reach of great IP," said Reforged Studios CEO Peter van der Watt.

“MEP’s deep understanding of media and rights-based businesses makes it a natural partner as we scale this strategy. This investment strengthens our ability to move quickly and support more studios and creators globally.”