Reforged Studios acquires Headup to expand global publishing footprint

The move strengthens Reforged's position as it builds a developer-focused publishing platform for independent studios.

Founder Dieter Schoeller will step into a group-level leadership role as chief publishing officer.

Reforged Studios has fully acquired German independent publisher Headup for an undisclosed fee to expand the global publishing group.

The deal marks a strategic step for Reforged as it continues building what it described as a developer-focused publishing platform designed to support independent studios.

Headup will continue operating under its existing structure, focusing on publishing and supporting indie titles, while utilising Reforged’s wider infrastructure and international reach.

Founder Dieter Schoeller will also take on an expanded role as chief publishing officer at the group level, reporting directly to Reforged’s founders.

The news comes two years after Thunderfull sold Headup for €500,000 ($539k) Microcuts Holding, a venture owned and controlled by Headup's Schoeller.

Shared vision

“Headup has built one of the most respected and carefully curated portfolios in independent publishing," said Reforged CEO Peter van der Watt. “Their reputation has been earned through consistent developer advocacy and a clear editorial vision.

“Bringing that capability into Reforged materially strengthens our publishing platform and accelerates our long–term growth strategy. This acquisition is not about consolidation for its own sake. It is about building a durable publishing home for ambitious independent creators.”

Headup founder Dieter Schoeller commented: “This wasn’t about chasing scale - it was about finding the right people. Reforged is built by people who genuinely understand games, and that alignment allows us to grow without losing what makes Headup special.”