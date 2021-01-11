Hot Five

Hot Five: Yoozoo Games CEO passes away, the legacy of FarmVille, and Apple purges nearly 40,000 games

By , Features Editor

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest…

1. Down on the FarmVille: The rise of Zynga's social gaming icon

PG.biz editor Danielle Partis recounts the rise of Zynga's agriculture-simulation social game, its impact as well as her own personal experience.

2. Yoozoo Games CEO and chairman Qi passes away at 39

The chairman and CEO of Chinese publisher Yoozoo Games has passed away.

Lin Qi lost his life on December 25th at 39 after having admitted himself to hospital. It has been alleged that Qi was poisoned by one of his colleagues.

3. Hypercasual publisher Ducky is generating $1 million a month

Hypercasual games specialist Ducky has been accumulating $1 million a month in revenue.

The Russian publisher has not only racked up a monthly income of $1 million, but its library has also been played 145 million times since its inception nine months ago.

4. 2021: Mobile gaming’s year of reckoning?

Continuing a decades-long trend, 2020 was a bad year for the common man, but an amazing one for most corporations.

Contributing editor Jon Jordan speaks on the impact of 2020 and how it could impact the mobile games industry at large.

5. Apple purges 39,000 titles from its Chinese App Store

Apple removed 39,000 games from its Chinese App Store on December 31st, 2020.

This marks the biggest removal performed by Apple in a single day. The tech giant had given mobile publishers until the end of 2020 to obtain the appropriate license.


