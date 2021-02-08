Hot Five: AppLovin acquires Adjust, Clash Royale turns five, and Big Run Studios hires new producer

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest…

1. How Supercell continues to grow multi-billion dollar hit Clash Royale five-years on

As part of our Live and Kicking series, we spoke to Supercell community manager Drew Haycock about the five-year anniversary of the multi-billion dollar success hit that is Clash Royale.

2. Big Run Studios hires former Big Fish Games senior producer Anna Rix

San Francisco-based mobile developer Big Run Studios has taken on Anna Rix as its new executive producer.

Rix will lead the team's vision, creation and production on a new casual competitive title, with her addition marking the expansion of a second development team.

3. Applovin set to acquire Adjust for $1 billion

Mobile marketing company Applovin has acquired app tracking platform Adjust in a deal worth up to $1 billion.

Representatives from both AppLovin and Adjust have declined to comment on the potential deal.

4. Mobile developer Easybrain acquired by Embracer Group in $640m deal

Embracer Group has acquired Cyprus-based mobile developer Easybrain in a cool $640m deal.

As part of the deal, the company will receive $640m in stock and a potential extra $125m as a bonus.

5. Nexters to go public through merger with Kismet Acquisition One SPAC

Mobile games firm Nexters is set to go public via a merger with special purpose acquisition firm Kismet Acquisition One SPAC.

In the agreement, Nexters has been valued at $1.9 billion. Last year, the company saw $318 million in set sales and $120 million in free cash flow to equity.