How you can make an impact by speaking at Pocket Gamer Connects

Showcase your brand on a stage that matters.

Share your knowledge with the right people.

Support the industry by sharing key data, insight and innovative ideas.

Are you as passionate about the games industry as we are? The global mobile games conference series Pocket Gamer Connects is known for uniting the industry’s top talent, groundbreaking pioneers, and experienced leaders. Our community of speakers from all across the world is acclaimed for its deep level of insight, market data, case studies and sector-wide knowledge.

And now you have the chance to join us!

We’re looking for industry experts and thought leaders who are eager to share their knowledge and spark impactful discussions.

Speaking at events enables you to make a significant impact on your industry and gain recognition for both yourself and your company. It also provides an opportunity to enhance your brand's visibility in front of a valuable audience, which includes decision-makers, investors, developers, and more.

More significantly, it’s a way of supporting the sector by encouraging others, inspiring innovation, exchanging ideas, and driving growth.

So, if you know a thing or two about the games industry and would like to share your expertise with the wider sector, we want to hear from you.

Plenty more benefits come with the opportunity of speaking at one of our Pocket Gamer Connects conferences:

A complimentary VIP ticket to the event - typically worth $1,200 - granting full access to all conference areas and premium perks such as the VIP lounge, VIP lunch, and the invitation-only VIP networking reception.

MeetToMatch meeting platform unlimited access.

Maximum opportunity to meet and connect with top-level professionals, partners, and investors from the global games industry.

Increased visibility and recognition amongst hundreds of industry experts and key decision-makers.

A chance to share your knowledge and strengthen your personal and business brand while building your reputation as an industry expert.

An opportunity to help drive growth and innovation in the games sector.

A way to improve your public speaking and presentation skills within a supportive and engaging environment.

If you have any questions about speaking opportunities or want to talk about the opportunity, contact Charlie Scowen at charlie.scowen@steelmedianetwork.com.

Need some tips on crafting a standout presentation? Check out our speaker guide.