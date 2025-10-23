Don't miss Xbox Discovery Day at PGC Aqaba next month

Event is an opportunity for indies and established studios to connect with Xbox representatives.

The Xbox Discovery Day will take place on November 9th.

Xbox Discovery Day is an essential session for game developers looking to bring their titles to the Xbox platform and delivered by ID@Xbox’s Temi Afolabi during Pocket Gamer Connects Aqaba on November 9th.

Designed to demystify the Xbox ecosystem, this event offers practical insights into every stage of the development journey – from pitching and securing funding, to technical integration, publishing, and marketing.

Whether you’re an indie team or an established studio, Xbox Discovery Day is your opportunity to connect with Xbox representatives, get your questions answered, and learn how to set your game up for success.

There are more Xbox opportunities for indie developers at PGC Aqaba.

About PGC Aqaba

Pocket Gamer Connects, the leading international games industry conference, returns to Jordan in a new location for 2025 on November 8th and 9th. More than 1,000 attendees will gather in the stunning Red Sea city of Aqaba, for two days of the most up-to-date knowledge-sharing and valuable networking.

Delegates from all over the world will hear from industry experts, sharing their insights and case studies on the latest innovations in the games industry. With content from the industry’s top speakers across multiple tracks, there will be something to inspire and inform all comers to the conference.

Tickets are available now with Mid Term tickets for indie developers starting at just £70 - ends this week!