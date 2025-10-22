Indie developer opportunities with ID@Xbox at PG Connects Aqaba 2025

The partnership brings more opportunities to the MENA market, including The Big Indie Zone, Audience Choice Award and The Very Big Indie Pitch.

We keep a limited allocation of complimentary tickets and a few expo tables within the PGC Aqaba Big Indie Zone – and we offer them to qualifying indie devs.

We're thrilled that ID@Xbox will join us once again for an amazing event - this time at the upcoming Pocket Gamer Connects Aqaba on November 8th to 9th.

Thanks to our friends at ID@Xbox, we can bring you opportunities in the MENA market, including The Big Indie Zone, Audience Choice Award and The Very Big Indie Pitch.

The Big Indie Zone

This exclusive expo area is dedicated to indie developers and their games. The Big Indie Zone is a vibrant and popular segment of any Connects conference. It's a great opportunity to showcase your game to publishers and investors, as well as exchange ideas with your contemporaries.

Win free entry to the conference and an expo table

We typically run competitions at our conferences to help indie developers - and Aqaba is no different! We keep a limited allocation of complimentary tickets and a few expo tables within the PGC Aqaba Big Indie Zone – and we offer them to qualifying indie devs! It's super easy to enter: simply fill out this form and we'll be in touch if you're a lucky winner.

Audience Choice Award

Will attendees vote your game the best on show? Thanks to ID@Xbox, every attendee to PGC Aqaba is encouraged to vote for their favourite game of the event being showcased in the Big Indie Zone expo area.

Packed with tables featuring thrilling projects from up-and-coming indie teams from Aqaba and beyond – all deserving of industry recognition – could your game win the Audience Choice Award?

The Very Big Indie Pitch

Get expert feedback – and win media coverage! Pitch your game to a group of expert judges in our fast-paced competition. All participants receive feedback on the same day, and again after the event. Winners and runners-up get featured on PocketGamer.biz or PCGamesInsider.biz for the whole world to see. Submit your game today.

PLUS!

As well as the incredible ID@Xbox opportunities at next month's PGC Aqaba, we also have a dedicated curated neworking session, as well as subsidised ticket prices exclusively for indie developers.

Connector SpeedMatch

Find your funding through curated meetings. If you're a game maker looking to secure investment for your next big project, Connector SpeedMatch is for you! We'll select applicants for one-on-one meetings with publishers, investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money on the right partner. Apply today.

Special indie ticket prices

Now starting from just £70 with our Mid Term offer! We understand being an indie developer means you may have a limited budget and we wantto help you gain access to make the most of our two-day conference. That's why we offer heavily subsidised rates for indie studios. With the current Mid Term discount, indie tickets cost just £70.